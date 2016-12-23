“Moderate rebels” (aka ISIS) publish list of U.S. churches to attack, “bloody celebrations in Christian New Year”

“Moderate rebels” in Syria (aka Al Qaeda, aka Al Nusra, aka ISIS), that the US government and President Barack Obama arm with US made weapons have issued a Christmas holiday message to all infidels, warning of “bloody celebrations in the Christian New Year”.
These are the guys Obama and Kerry are pushing as a replacement to the secular Assad government in Syria.
As with Bin Laden and Al Qaeda in Afghanistan…this newly minted, made-in-America, terror organization charged with overthrowing a secular government (in Syria), are turning their collective attention to the American populace.
ISIS (aka “moderate rebels” in Syria) published the names and addresses of thousands of US churches, calling on jihadists to attack them during the holiday season.
According to a message posted late Wednesday night in Daesh’s “Secrets of Jihadis” social media group, a user going by the name of “Abu Marya al-Iraqi”, called for “bloody celebrations in the Christian New Year”.
The message announced the group’s plan to utilize its network of lone wolf attackers to “turn the Christian New Year into a bloody horror movie.”
The series of messages appeared in a pro-ISIS group on Telegram, which also provides manuals for the use and preparations of weapons and explosives for aspiring assailants. The information, distributed in a number of posts, was all previously available online and includes a public directory of churches across all 50 states. (Vocativ does not publish specific information found in lists like these.)
In another group post, a member summoned “the sons of Islam” to target “churches, well-known hotels, crowded coffee shops, streets, markets and public places,” and shared a list of addresses in the United States, as well as in Canada, France and the Netherlands.
ISIS claimed responsibility for this week’s Christmas market attack in Berlin that killed 12 and injured 48. The group said that the assailant was a “soldier of the Islamic State,” who followed organizational orders “to target coalition countries.” The suspect was identified as Anis Amri, a Tunisian man in his 20s who reportedly had Salafi and jihadi connections in Tunisia and Germany. He is still the object of a massive manhunt in Germany.