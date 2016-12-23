“Moderate rebels” (aka ISIS) publish list of U.S. churches to attack, “bloody celebrations in Christian New Year”

ISIS has published an list of US churches to attack during Christmas.

“Moderate rebels” in Syria (aka Al Qaeda, aka Al Nusra, aka ISIS), that the US government and President Barack Obama arm with US made weapons have issued a Christmas holiday message to all infidels, warning of “bloody celebrations in the Christian New Year”.

These are the guys Obama and Kerry are pushing as a replacement to the secular Assad government in Syria.

As with Bin Laden and Al Qaeda in Afghanistan…this newly minted, made-in-America, terror organization charged with overthrowing a secular government (in Syria), are turning their collective attention to the American populace.

ISIS (aka “moderate rebels” in Syria) published the names and addresses of thousands of US churches, calling on jihadists to attack them during the holiday season.

According to a message posted late Wednesday night in Daesh’s “Secrets of Jihadis” social media group, a user going by the name of “Abu Marya al-Iraqi”, called for “bloody celebrations in the Christian New Year”.

The message announced the group’s plan to utilize its network of lone wolf attackers to “turn the Christian New Year into a bloody horror movie.”

Vocativ reports…