Mobile charger found in Las Vegas gunman’s hotel room did not fit his phone

With all the question marks surrounding the horrific Las Vegas shooting, it is now all but certain that gunman Stephen Paddock was not alone in his Mandalay Bay hotel room.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

In yet another bizarre twist in the Las Vegas shooting saga, a charger that does not match with Stephen Paddock’s cellphones was found in his Mandalay Bay hotel suite.

NBC News reports:

Investigators are trying to nail down whether anyone else was in the hotel suite reserved by the Las Vegas gunman during the time he was registered there, multiple senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation into the shooting told NBC News. The investigators are puzzled by two discoveries: First, a charger was found that does not match any of the cell phones that belonged to Stephen Paddock, the man who killed himself inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after sending a barrage of bullets down on a crowd of 22,000 people below.

Leaked valet entries show gunman Paddock checked into the Mandalay Bay before September 28th, the date given by U.S. authorities.

Reporter Laura Loomer tweeted exclusive photos from the valet, going against what FBI officers said about Paddock’s stay at the hotel.

EXCLUSIVE PICS: LV Shooter’s car; @FBI note inside @MandalayBay valet center proves FBI misled public about #StephenPaddock‘s check in date. pic.twitter.com/sotjwX3o0i — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 6, 2017

Law enforcement and @FBI misled the public about #Paddock‘s check in date and also provided public & media w/ wrong license plate number. pic.twitter.com/y9hS6GqdKI — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 6, 2017

Infowars reports…