University students look like complete fools trying to explain socialism (Video)

Millennials love socialism.

The reason is simple. They dream of a world where the government takes care of their every need, work is at a minimal, and lots of free stuff is readily handed out by the government, making their university degree, in the always useful field of gender studies, worthwhile.

Zerohedge notes that while it’s clear that young people increasingly view socialism in a positive light, it’s also clear that many of them are uneducated about what it entails, or the impact it’s had throughout history.

Last year, a poll was released showing 53 percent of Americans under age 35 are dissatisfied with our nation’s current economic system and think socialism would be good for the country. The same poll found that 45 percent of young Americans would be willing to support an openly socialist Presidential candidate. The same poll found many millennials are unfamiliar with historical figures often associated with socialism, such as Che Guevara, Joseph Stalin, and Karl Marx. Wanting to see what millennials in D.C. thought of socialism, Campus Reform headed to Washington, D.C. to ask students two simple questions: “Do you like socialism?” and “What is socialism?” It quickly became clear that while most of the people we spoke with held an idyllic view of socialism, most had little idea of what it actually is.

One student’s thoughts about socialism…

“I think people throw that word around to try and scare you, but if helping people is socialism, than I’m for it.”

When asked how she would define socialism, her answer was…

“I mean honestly I’m not not exactly sure.”

Another student answered…

“I guess just, you know, getting rid of that wealth gap in the United States?”

And yet another student said this about socialism…

“It’s more of an open form of government and it feels a lot more accessible to a lot more people.”

When asked to explain what socialism actually entails, the student could only repeat now-common refrain: “To be quite honest I don’t know.”