Mike Pompeo claims “active” terror cells in Venezuela (Video)

Mike Pompeo claims "active" terror cells in Venezuela

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 79.
Alex Christoforou

3 hours ago

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s claim that Hezbollah is now “active in Venezuela”, and for this reason a US military intervention in the Latin American country is justified.

Via Zerohedge

Two weeks ago, when remarking sarcastically about the upcoming “requirement” for a US military presence in or around Venezuela where the situation is increasingly looking like a replay of events in Syria pitting the US and “western powers” on one said and Russia and China (and Turkey) on the other, we said that it’s only a matter of time before ISIS made a dramatic appearance in Latin America.

We thought we were joking.

It turns out the joke was on us, because – in an apparent failure to come up with an even remotely original narrative for another imminent American intervention – US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday night that, drumroll, “Hezbollah has active cells in Venezuela.” Well, we were wrong about ISIS at least

As the Trump administration has continued to ratchet up pressure on the Latin American nation amid a crippling political and economic crisis, and hinted on several occasions that US troops would be deployed, Mike Pompeo told Fox Business that “people don’t recognize that Hezbollah has active cells” in the country, adding that “the Iranians are impacting the people of Venezuela and throughout South America. We have an obligation to take down that risk for America” he said, quoted by the Independent.

Sigh.

Ironically or not, when it comes to Hezbollah, which the US has long considered a terrorist organisation, sanctions on people in Venezuela linked to the Iranian-backed Lebanese group have been imposed as far back as the George W Bush administration, seemingly in anticipation for just such an event.

Washington also believes Latin America has served as a base of fund-gathering for the group for some years, including through drugs and money-laundering schemes, according to past reports and to justify said close link, the media notes that Venezuela’s former president Hugo Chavez formed tight links with Iran under Mahmoud Ahmedinejad’s leadership. Supposedly that is a sufficient and necessary condition to conclude that Maduro is now harboring terrorists, which in turn would require a US “peacekeeping” mission.

And just so the US population does not lose plot, later in his Fox interview, the former CIA director described Maduro as “evil” and insisted the US was intervening on behalf of ordinary Venezuelans who have suffered under his rule.

In other words, yet another “humantiarian” coup under US auspices.

“We should not permit a country in our hemisphere to treat its own people this way,” he said, despite Washington’s – and the CIA’s – dismal track record of fomenting government overhauls in the region. “American values – America’s, not only our interests but our values – are at stake here.”

It wasn’t clear just which values he was referring to.

Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

TASS reports:
Venezuela’s PDVSA shifts oil ventures’ accounts to Russia’s Gazprombank — media

Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA (Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A.) is telling customers of its oil joint ventures to deposit sales proceeds at an account at Russia’s Gazprombank.

US uses humanitarian crisis in Venezuela as cover-up for own military plans — Maduro
Reuters said PDVSA’s move follows new US financial sanctions imposed on January 28 and aimed at blocking President Nicolas Maduro’s access to Venezuela’s oil revenue.

More:
http://tass.com/economy/1043998

February 10, 2019 12:48
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

Venezuelan officials announced the seizure of a large shipment of US weapons bound for anti-Maduro “terrorist groups”. Source: Endes Palencia, Venezuela’s Deputy Minister of Prevention and Public Safety, published photos of the intercepted weapons shipment to social media, seized at a Venezuelan airport: 19 rifles, 118 rifle chargers, 90 radio antennas, high-caliber ammunition, and six cellphones were shipped from the US to the Airport of Valencia. They came to Venezuela aboard an Airbus N881YV from Miami, Florida. Twitter: Endes Palencia Ortiz @PalenciaEndes All ports of entry and customs checkpoints throughout Venezuela are under tight security, a military build-up ordered by… Read more »

February 10, 2019 13:10
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

I do not believe that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will break down at all. They have been under pressure from the US since Hugo Chavez became President, since 1998. They have kept their strength for more than 20 years now, and they will keep resisting US pressure for sure, with Russian and Chinese help.﻿

February 10, 2019 13:37
ManinTheMoon
Guest
ManinTheMoon

Whatever happens to Maduro – and I would not pretend any more knowledge of Venezuela than Alexander – Russia and China would be crazy to back Guido, who clearly has no support even among the military let alone among the people at large. If the US were ever to force him into power – and it’s difficult to imagine how – there would be chaos. Russia and China would have no interest at all in being part of this. However, Alexander has missed a crucial part of the jigsaw and that is that the Chinese have plans for a new… Read more »

February 10, 2019 14:22
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

The best source for Russia is the Russian news agency TASS, not the US media Bloomberg. Bloomberg is a CIA outlet, part of the US Deep State disinformation network.

In TASS, there is nothing at all about Russia dropping President Maduro in Venezuela. On the contrary. They are preparing new UN resolutions for vote, and GAZPROM bank is taking over payments for Venezuelan oil so that the treacherous US banks will not continue to steal Venezuelan money. I believe that President Maduro will still be there, long after Pompeo, Bolton, Trump will be gone. Good riddance to bad rubbish!

