Mike Huckabee is in Russia, and has a message for Bill Clinton: Return the $500,000 speaking fee

Renaissance Capital in Moscow wants Bill Clinton to pay back his speaking money from 2010.

Former Governor Mike Huckabee is in Russia and has a message to former POTUS Bill Clinton…Russia wants their money back.

Bill Clinton gave a one hour speech to Renaissance Capital in Moscow on June 29, 2010 and got paid $500,000.

After constant Russia bashing and fake news Russia meddling lies, it appears that Renaissance Capital feels its $500,000 paycheck to Bill Clinton was definitely not worth the money.

At St Catherine Palace in St Petersburg Russia. To SJW, MSM, and snowflakes-avoid my tweets next 2 days from Russia-U will B triggered! pic.twitter.com/havTdRrFVB — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) July 18, 2017

FOX News reported on Clinton’s speech in Russia…

Trump White House officials now are trying to draw attention to that speech and the Clintons’ ties to Russia in a bid to counter criticism over Trump Jr.’s now-infamous meeting. “If you want to talk about having relationships with Russia, I’d look no further than the Clintons,” Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at a briefing last week. “Bill Clinton was paid half a million dollars to give a speech to a Russian bank, personally thanked by President Putin.” The former president indeed had received a personal call from then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin expressing his appreciation for the speech. According to Mrs. Clinton’s ethics disclosure form filed while she was secretary of State, Bill Clinton was paid $500,000 by the Russia-based finance company Renaissance Capital for his June 29, 2010, speech in Moscow to its employees and guests attending the company’s annual conference.

According to The Gateway Pundit, Huckabee meet with a few “Russians” who exclaimed that they do indeed want their money back from the Clintons.