Michelle Obama Public Library invites ‘Satan approved’ drag queen to read to young children

The Michelle Obama Public Library in Long Beach, California hosted a horned satanic looking drag queen over the weekend to read books to young children.

The event was as part of the library’s celebration of LGBTQ History Month…which does not explain why the demon like guest, known as Xochi Mochi, was called in to read to children.

We can only imagine that as part of indoctrinating the little children to liberal left ideology, the library felt it was important to bring in the most frightful representation of liberal decay in America they could find.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

The shocking photo of a man dressed as a female demon with giant horns on his head reading to little children at a public library was posted to Twitter and Facebook by the Long Beach Library but taken down after a huge outpouring of critical replies, including from GOP Congressional candidate Omar Navarro. It also got the approval of the Church of Satan. Deleted Facebook image source via Twitter. From this promotional graphic posted by the City of Long Beach one can see the targeted audience was very young children.

Xochi Mochi posted the same photo to his/her/its Instagram account and commented about the event on Twitter.

His/her/its Twitter bio reads, “Attention Earthlings: This is Xochi Mochi your resident killer Klown from outer space. I dress up in drags and love tacos.”

I got to read to the children today and it was one of the best experiences I’ve been given as a… https://t.co/jX837YxPdu — Xochi Mochi (@Xochi_Mochi) October 14, 2017

Here is the description of the event from the Long Beach Public Library calendar of events…

Location: Michelle Obama Library Date: 10/14/2017 Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM Join us for a celebration of LGBTQ History Month! All ages welcome! Celebration will include: Drag Queen Story Hour featuring Xochi Mochi at 12pm, a community art hour at 1pm and an LGBTQ History Timeline Workshop starting at 2pm. Brought to you by a collaboration between the Long Beach Public Library, The LGBTQ Center of Long Beach, the GSA Network and The Imperial Court of Long Beach.

The Church of Satan gave their stamp of approval for the library’s choice Xochi Mochi, via their blue check Twitter account…

Hail Satan! https://t.co/ug7ut1qGWE — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) October 16, 2017

Republican Congressional candidate Omar Navarro, who is challenging incumbent Democrat “Crazy” Maxine Waters, tweeted about the reading…

“What are we teaching kids in school? Demonic teachings alive in Long Beach. I’m outraged they would allow this.”