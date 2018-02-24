Michael Savage says Trump should arrest George Soros for meddling in elections (Video)

Conservative radio icon Michael Savage was on InfoWars Thursday to call out globalist billionaire George Soros, demanding that the “crazy son of a b*tch” be arrested for meddling in foreign elections.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

SAVAGE: “Soros is one crazy son of a b*tch.” I don’t know how in the world he gets away with meddling in foreign elections without having been rounded up by INTERPOL. Soros has meddled in more foreign elections than you can count on one hand. We know it for a fact! And yet we hear not one word, and this is the bewildering part about it, why has Trump not gone after Soros’ meddling in foreign elections? This is a peculiarity of the Trump-Soros thing and I don’t know why. Let me put it that way, Alex. It’s a topic for you to look into. But, Soros is a man who openly meddles in foreign elections. Why is he not looked into?

The Guardian UK ran a story recently that exposed Soros donated £400,000 to an anti-Brexit campaign…

The investor has come under sustained attack since details of his donations to Best for Britain were revealed last week. Soros, who has given much of his personal fortune to his human rights organisation, the Open Society Foundations (OSF), said he had received “toxic personal criticism”. Some have said the language echoes the antisemitic attacks against him made by some governments, such as Hungary and Russia.

According to The Gateway Pundit, in an opinion piece published by the Daily Mail UK two weeks ago, Soros warned against Brexit, stating “This process will change Britain and Europe from friends into foes, at least during the transitional period.

“Before the referendum Britain was doing better economically than the rest of Europe. But this has now been reversed, with continental economies powering ahead while Britain lags behind,” Soros added.