Michael Savage predicted liberal left violence days before Sanders supporter went on shooting spree

Host of the nationally syndicated “The Savage Nation,” and author Michael Savage warned of violence 24 hours before the Alexandria, VA gun attack…noting that “marginal” people are set to explode and “kill somebody.”
The “marginal”people are being radicalized at a furious pace by the radical left mainstream media with the goal to push America to the brink of all out conflict. For Hillary Clinton and her globalist masters, if they cannot have the US Presidency then no one will have it.
Savage noted that, ‘we are at a boiling point. There’s going to be a civil war.’
“I don’t know how much more of this the country can take.”
One day later a supporter of Bernie Sanders fired at Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice, seriously injuring House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others.
Savage has been an outspoken critic of recent developments that have escalated the anti-Trump “resistance,” including Kathy Griffin’s ISIS photo shoot and a NYC Central Park “Julius Caesar” play featuring the assassination of a Trump.
In comments prepared for his afternoon show Wednesday, Savage criticized President Trump’s reaction to the shooting, contending he lost an opportunity to “take control” of the narrative. And he pinned blame for the attack on Sanders, contending the Vermont senator “stoked hate against Republicans and the rich.”
The day before the attack, Savage told his listeners: “If they keep this up, I’m telling you there’s going to be an explosion in this country.”
He noted that nothing had been done to stop the Central Park play, “when it’s clearly illegal to assassinate a president, even in a mock way.”
“Do you understand that there are people out there who are marginal, who are going to go off like a rocket and kill somebody?” Savage asked.
“Do you understand what this left-wing is becoming in this country?”
Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh also predicted on his show yesterday that “at some point,” the extreme Trump resisters “are gonna crack, and they’re not gonna just start cutting heads off of dolls, and they’re not gonna just start using fake knives to stab people at Central Park.”
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who was on the field practicing with his colleagues early Wednesday morning, commented that without the Capitol Police officers assigned to Scalise, “it would have been a massacre.”
‘It’s going to get worse’
In the opening monologue prepared for his show at noon Eastern Time Wednesday, Savage said many people “think predicting things like I did yesterday is just talk; well it’s not.”
“I know what’s coming, and it’s going to get worse,” he said, pointing to his 2014 book, “Stop the Coming Civil War.”
Savage said that in the book’s first chapter, he shows how former first lady Michelle Obama, former Attorney General Eric Holder and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi were “inciting the division of classes at commencement speeches.”
He writes, on pages 4 and 5 of the book: “Why would these people put forth the message of class and racial division to graduating college seniors on the same weekend, with Pelosi further telling her audience to go out and become disruptors? Why do they do it? I’m telling you they’re setting the stage for more confrontations between citizens of the United States and their government.”
On page 252 of the book, he writes: “Not since the run-up to the Civil War has the nation been more divided. The battle lines have been drawn: The haves against the have-nots. The illegal aliens against hard working middle-class families. Liberals who hate the second amendment versus lawful gun owners. Climate activists whose policies cause forest fires and exacerbate drought against those who understand that the effect on human activity is negligible. Anti-Christian Communist educators against God fearing families. Republicrats against Patriots.”
Savage said in his monologue Wednesday that all the rhetoric about Trump is about keeping the president “from accomplishing an agenda that is dismantling everything Obama put in place.”
“What do the Dems do right away? Jump on gun control,” he said, referring to Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s remarks at the scene of the attack Wednesday.
“It’s almost Pavlovian. Someone gets shot and they want to grab guns. This is more than that. This blood is on their hands,” Savage said.