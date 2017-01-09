Michael Moore calls on all liberal warmongers to unite for “100 days of resistance” during Trump’s first 100 days

Michael Moore says that '100 days of resistance' to Trump presidency starts with inauguration.

Michael Moore, an outspoken critic of President-elect Donald Trump, took to Hillary Clinton media outlet MSNBC to discuss his plan to oust trump from the US Presidency with a “100 days of resistance” movement.

Multi-millionaire, elitist Moore can’t possibly conceive that Donald Trump will enter the White House in January, and clean up the corrupt establishment that has pampered SJW, politically correct elitists like Moore for nearly a decade.

During the segment, Moore describes Trump in a way that sounds like Michael Moore describing Michael Moore. Projection perhaps?

“We need to throw everything at this. This man is slightly unhinged, if I can say that, and he’s a malignant narcissist. He cares very much about what people think of him. He wants to be the popular guy. And he’s going to be very upset if there’s a lot of people there.”

Paul Joseph Watson nails it with his “Michael Moore is a Sack of Shit” video, which after this “100 days of resistance” campaign, may need to be updated with additional Moore media stupidity…