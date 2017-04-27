Michael Flynn under Pentagon investigation. AP says he was warned “not to accept foreign government payments”

As the Russiagate fake news driven by mainstream media for nearly 9 months fizzles into oblivion due to lack of an iota of evidence, it look as if Michael Flynn will serve as the sacrificial scalp for Hillary’s “Russia hacked my server” campaign story that set off the entire Russia hacking red-baiting.

There always has to be some sort of fall guy in these types of witch-hunts, and Flynn is set to be that fall guy.

News is breaking that the Pentagon Inspector General has launched an investigation of Michael Flynn.

BREAKING: Army documents: Ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn warned not to accept foreign government payments in 2014. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 27, 2017

CNN reports that former national security was warned by the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014 against accepting foreign payments as he entered retirement.

“These documents raise grave questions about why General Flynn concealed the payments he received from foreign sources after he was warned explicitly by the Pentagon,” said Rep. Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the House oversight committee, in a statement. “Our next step is to get the documents we are seeking from the White House so we can complete our investigation. I thank the Department of Defense for providing us with unclassified versions of these documents.”

This follows a report from earlier this week according to which the House overnight Committe said there was no evidence Flynn properly disclosed payments for his foreign lobbying connected to Turkey and Russia, and noted that Flynn likely broke the law on overseas payments. As The Washington Post reported, Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) and ranking member Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) said they believe Flynn neither received permission nor fully disclosed income he earned for a speaking engagement in Russia and lobbying activities on behalf of Turkey when he applied to reinstate his security clearance, after viewing two classified memos and Flynn's disclosure form in a private briefing Tuesday morning. "Personally I see no evidence or no data to support the notion that General Flynn complied with the law," Chaffetz told reporters following the briefing. "He was supposed to get permission, he was supposed to report it, and he didn't," Cummings said. Chaffetz confirmed that Flynn had failed to reveal the more than $45,000 he was paid to speak at a 2015 gala for RT, the Kremlin-run TV network, as well as the money he was paid by an air freight company and a cybersecurity firm with direct connections to Russia. Chaffetz added that the White House had refused to provide his committee with information and documents related to Flynn's security clearance and payments from organizations tied to the Russian and Turkish governments. The committee made six requests, and the White House cited reasons it could not comply with each of them, Cummings said. Flynn's life got even more complicated when Cummings also revealed that the inspector general of the Department of Defense opened an investigation of Flynn earlier this month, according to an April 11 letter released by the oversight committee Thursday. Flynn's lawyer, Robert Kelner, had previously said that Flynn briefed the DIA on his speech to RT and the payments, but Cummings said Thursday that another document that was declassified this week shows no evidence to support that statement. CNN has reached out to Flynn's attorney Thursday and have yet to receive a response.

