Meuller witch-hunt is closing in on Michael Flynn and his ties to Turkey’s Erdogan (Video)

What does Michael Flynn’s work with Turkey have to do with Mueller’s Russian investigation?

The answer is absolutely nothing, but after one year of trying to find something on Trump and Russia, all Mueller is left with is Manafort money laundering and Flynn lobbying ties to Turkey.

Mueller is now resorting to and obvious dirty cop tactic, trying to come up with a bogus charge against General Flynn which is unrelated to Russia in the hopes that Flynn will flip on POTUS Trump in exchange for a plea deal.

The Mueller witch hunt is now probing into whether the former national security adviser and senior Turkish officials discussed abducting U.S. based cleric (and Erdogan rival) Fethullah Gulen.

