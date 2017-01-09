Meryl Streep’s blasts Trump “violence” in Golden Globes speech, forgetting Obama’s wars in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Ukraine…

Meryl Streep blasted president-elect Donald Trump at the Golden Globes, calling the disabled reporter controversy the one performance that stunned her.

Leave it to Hollywood to make America love Trump even more.

Neo-liberal elitist Hollywood gathered this Sunday for the Golden Globe awards, and the celebrity snowflakes who campaigned hard to get Hillary Clinton into the White House, only to have their dreams shattered by a defiant American working class populace, came out swinging at President-elect Donald Trump.

Meryl Streep took center stage, giving a highly politicized lifetime achievement award speech where she dragged out the very debunked Trump disability bullying “fake news”, in order to bring the crowd of spoiled thespians to tears.

Streep said that Hollywood is the most “vilified” segment of American society following Donald Trump’s victory. Cry me a river Meryl, but it must be so difficult to live a life where you get paid millions to act in movies.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. And if we kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and Mixed Martial Arts, which are not the arts.”

Streep then went off to blast Trump’s “mocking” of disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski as the “performance” that most “stunned” her.

“There was nothing good about it, but it did its job.” “It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out my head because it wasn’t in a movie, it was in real life. That instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everyone’s life because it gives permission for others to do the same.” “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence.”

We wonder if Obama’s violence in bombing countless poor nations follows Streep’s golden rule…or perhaps Hilary Clinton’s violence towards Libya falls into the “violence incites violence” Hollywood mantra.

Nevertheless…Mark Dice fully debunks the claim that Trump mocked the disabled reporter…

Via Breitbart…