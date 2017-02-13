Meryl Streep slips deeper into fantasyland, accepts Human Rights award, vows to fight “brownshirts and bots”

Meryl Streep vows to stand up to "brownshirts" and "bots".

Meryl Streep can’t stop criticizing President Trump.

On Saturday night during an acceptance speech for her award from the NYC Human Rights Campaign, the hollywood actress pledged to stand up against “brownshirts and bots”, in a strange reference to President Trump, Nazi Germany, and social media trolls.

Following up on her bizarre Golden Globes speech in January, where the Hillary Clinton surrogate actress blasted Trump, football, and MMA…Streep was at it again, preaching to the liberal choir about the ‘Hitleresque’ cloud gripping America, ever since HRC lost the US election to Donald Trump.

“It’s terrifying to put the target on your forehead, and it sets you up for all sorts of attacks and armies of brownshirts and bots and worse, and the only way you can do it is to feel you have to.” “You have to. You don’t have an option. You have to.”

The term “brownshirts” was originally applied to a paramilitary group that aided the rise of Hitler and Nazi Germany.

In a sign that Trump has obviously seeped under the skin of Streep, the liberal left actress took a moment to respond directly to President Trump, who called her “overrated” after her Golden Globes meltdown…

“I am the most overrated, overdecorated and, currently, overberated actress, who likes football, of my generation.”

The crowd, full of like minded elitists, applauded wildly during Streep’s speech, and her new found role as champion for the neo-liberal cause.

And in case you were wondering, Streep also reached out to the American “deplorables”, who enjoy their football and MMA stating…“I do like football.”

America’s heartland can now rest easy knowing that Meryl Streep is just like them.

“If his catastrophic instinct to retaliate doesn’t lead us to nuclear winter, we will have much to thank this president for.” “Because he will have woken us up to how fragile freedom really is.”

Streep referred to President Trump as a “self-dealer”…

“The whip of the executive can through a Twitter feed lash and intimidate, punish and humiliate, delegitimize the press and imagined enemies with spasmodic irregularity and easily provoked predictability.”

The New York Times adds…