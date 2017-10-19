Men behind fake news Trump dossier invoke their Fifth Amendment rights

As was to be expected, the co-founders of Fusion GPS, the espionage firm which ordered the completely fake Trump ‘dirty dossier’, which John McCain then handed to the FBI, and which Buzzfeed News then published as actual news, invoked their Fifth Amendment rights during a meeting with the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.

The founders of the opposition-research firm hired by Democrats to produce a dossier alleging ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia followed their legal team’s advice and revealed no information about the Trump dossier they were commissioned to put together.

In a bizarre twist, Fusion GPS’s lawyers blamed the inconvenience of having their clients forced to testify to the Committee on…you guessed it, POTUS Trump.

Josh Levy, an attorney for Fusion GPS accused “the Trump cabal” of carrying out a campaign to “demonize” Fusion GPS over its ties to the dossier.

“Any attempt to change either the narrative or a congressional committee’s focus will not change the facts, which we hope all serious investigators will learn.”

Fusion GPS puts together a fake dossier, paid for by Democrats, to smear then candidate Trump, and push a ridiculous Russia collusion narrative, and they are the victims.

