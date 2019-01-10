Connect with us

Member of new Ukrainian Church does not know the Lord’s Prayer [Video]

Ukrainian Church continues to show no indication that it is a Church seeking salvation from the Lord; rather, it is a nationalist spectacle.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

3 mins ago

on

99 Views

On January 6th, 2019 a large crowd was gathered, presumably near a site of the newly established “Ukrainian Orthodox Church”, a hodgepodge assembly of Ukrainian hyper-nationalists, neo-Nazis and probably a lot of Orthodox Christians who do not understand, or wish to understand what is being done against their faith. The crowd, represented by at least two priests, accosted a young man who was evidently part of this new glorious community and asked him one or two simple questions: “Do you know the Lord’s Prayer?”, “Do you know the Creed?”

The young man did not know.

But he did know he was with the Right Sector, a neo-Nazi aligned group in Ukraine. He did know that he was a member of the Ukrainian national church that was just fabricated by a todos given by Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople. However, his alignment with Christ was not to be observed, for he knew nothing of the very basics of the Orthodox Christian faith and prayer life, which is actually remarkable.

At the end of the video, we can hear a low level of singing from the crowd. They are singing “O Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on us sinners” over and over again.

This confrontation was completely non-violent on both sides. But it was nevertheless a strong piece of evidence supporting the claim that the creation of the Ukrainian national church is completely illegitimate, an act of will to break the Orthodox Church by powers in the West, and most notably, an attempt to isolate the Russian Orthodox Church in some way.

The Tomos, a document that grants a particular church complete self-rule, was presented on January 6th from the Patriarch of Constantinople to Epiphany, the “Metropolitan” of this new community. Patriarch Bartholomew sent letters to the heads of all local Orthodox Churches (all 14 of the other self-ruling churches that are in communion together and with the Ecumenical Patriarchate), asking them to recognize this new church as autocephalous. So far, Poland and Serbia have vehemently said “absolutely not!”

A new report from the Orthodox Church of Greece said that the Holy Synod refused to acknowledge the new community, but that they referred this decision to a holy Council of their hierarchy when it meets. There is no indication as to which way this church will go, but it is possibly significant that the Holy Synod was unable to endorse the new “church.”

A further report indicates some dirty press on the part of Ukraine, because their press stated that the ruling hierarch of the Church of Cyprus did endorse the new church. However, Archbishop Chrysostom II repeatedly denied this:

His Beatitude Archbishop of New Justinian and All Cyprus said that the information of Ukrainian diplomats about his support for the OCU was not true.

The head of the Church of Cyprus for the second time denied the statements of Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Cyprus Boris Gumeniuk, calling them false, the UOC Information and Education Department reports.

The information that during the meeting held on January 9, 2019, Archbishop Chrysostom II of Cyprus supported the provision of the Tomos on autocephaly of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine was published by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

“The head of the Cyprus Orthodox Church confirmed his position on the right of Ukraine to have its own independent autocephalous Church, wished the Ukrainian people peace and good,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The Archbishop of Cyprus called false the statements about his “latest” support for the autocephalous Church in Ukraine. His Beatitude stressed that “every state has the right to autocephaly, and it depends on the Ukrainian people”. “But at the moment, however, I see that the Ukrainian people has not awakened to such actions,” he said.

His Beatitude Chrysostom II noted: “It is not yet of paramount importance to grant autocephaly, it is important that there be no division of Orthodoxy.”

In conclusion, the Primate of the Church of Cyprus said that he was proposed to receive in Cyprus the head of the OCU Metropolitan Epiphany, but he rejected the proposal, stressing that he did not mention him during the Divine Liturgy and would not do it.

As UOJ reported, in October 2018, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry published distorted information on the content of negotiations with the Cyprus Church. The version of the Ukrainian embassy that the Orthodox Church of Cyprus advocated for Ukraine’s autocephaly differed from what was said on the official website of the Church.

It is as yet uncertain how this will play out. While the shouts of “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes” and the awarding of the Hero of Ukraine award to Filaret Denisenko indicate a political and secular “revolution” in Ukraine, the lack of praise to God, and the presence of lamentation as shown in the video clip, shows anything but a glorious event in Orthodoxy.

However, the hour seems to belong to the powers driving this series of events. It may turn out to be the biggest geopolitical schism in 1,000 years for the Christian East, or it may turn out to be a huge joke. No one really knows. But Filaret and the Ecumenical Patriarch both seem very confident that the whole Orthodox world will accede to what they have done.

If they do, Russia will be standing alone.

Latest

Theresa May’s no-deal Brexit suffers defeat (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 51.
Alex Christoforou

Published

54 mins ago

on

January 10, 2019

By

Theresa May’s government suffered an embarrassing defeat in an amendment designed to prevent a no-deal Brexit. The amendment attached to the Finance Bill signals that there is a parliamentary majority against leaving the European Union without a deal.

May’s government went on the attack after the amendment passed, accusing MPs of being “irresponsible” and attempting to “frustrate” Brexit preparations.

MPs however have vowed to support any subsequent parliamentary bid to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look an amendment to a Finance Bill that blocks Theresa May from proceeding with a no-deal Brexit, a ploy the UK PM was hoping to use as leverage, in an effort to persuade MPs that (in order to avoid an impending no-deal Brexit) support her own Brexit deal was preferable.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via Business Insider

Theresa May’s ability to pursue a no-deal Brexit has been dealt a major blow after the House of Commons voted for an amendment designed to bring parts of the UK government to a halt if it attempts to crash out of the EU.

The cross-party amendment to the Finance Bill, brought forward by Labour MP Yvette Cooper, is designed to prevent the government from budgeting for a no-deal Brexit.

MPs voted to support the amendment in the clearest sign yet that there is a majority in the House of Commons to block a no-deal Brexit.

A number of first-time rebels, including former loyalists to the prime minister, voted against the government.

Spelling out the case for her amendment, Cooper said that MPs “have a responsibility to not just stand by,” and allow a no-deal Brexit, adding that she was “really worried that delays, drift and brinkmanship mean there is now a serious risk we will end up crashing out of the EU with no deal in just 80 days time.”

Cooper was accused by the government of attempting to “frustrate” preparations for Brexit, with the Exchequer Secretary Robert Jenrick MP telling MPs that the amendment was “unwise and irresponsible.”

Downing Street aides earlier attempted to downplay the impact of the amendment, which the prime minister’s spokesman described as being “an inconvenience rather than anything more significant.”

However, it is just one of a number of attempts by MPs to put a halt to those Conservative MPs pushing May towards a no-deal Brexit.

“We’ll be seeking to use any and every opportunity to show that Parliament will not allow a no deal Brexit. This is a single skirmish in a long campaign,” former Conservative minister Nick Boles told the Daily Mirror.

The vote came after senior members of May’s government used a meeting of the Cabinet to urge her to rule out a no-deal Brexit and after she met with some of the more than 200 MPs who signed a letter calling on the prime minister to rule out crashing out of the EU.

No majority for a no-deal Brexit

The Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd told a meeting of May’s Cabinet on Tuesday that history would take “a dim view” of the government if they allowed a no-deal Brexit to take place.

Business Secretary Greg Clark also became the first senior figure in May’s government to signal that he will resign if a no-deal Brexit is pursued.

Clark told MPs on Tuesday that leaving without a deal “should not be contemplated.”

“It is essential that we should be able to continue to trade,” Clark said.

“It’s why I’ve always been clear, representing very strongly the views of small business and large business, that no-deal should not be contemplated.”

Despite the growing opposition to a no-deal Brexit, the prime minister has repeatedly refused to rule it out, with Downing Street insisting today that the government would never seek to extend or revoke the two-year Article 50 process designed to take Britain out of the EU.

“We will not be extending Article 50,” her official spokesman told journalists on Tuesday morning.

Latest

Manafort accused of sharing 2016 election data with Russians

The filing contains new information about Manafort’s connections to Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian-Ukrainian business associate who was indicted last year on charges he tampered with potential witnesses.
The Duran

Published

1 day ago

on

January 9, 2019

By

Via The AP….

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort shared polling data during the 2016 presidential campaign with a business associate accused of having ties to Russian intelligence, and prosecutors say he lied to them about it, according to a court filing .

The allegation marks the first time prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller’s office have accused Trump’s chief campaign aide of sharing election-related information with his Russian contacts. Although the filing does not say whether the polling information was public or what was done with it, it raises the possibility that Russia might have used inside information from the campaign as part of its effort to interfere with the election on Trump’s behalf.

The accusation could be important evidence in Mueller’s ongoing probe into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

The information was accidentally revealed in a defense filing Tuesday and was meant to be redacted. The Associated Press was able to review the material because it wasn’t properly blacked out.

Manafort was among the first Americans charged in Mueller’s investigation and has been among the central characters in the case, having led the campaign during the Republican convention and as, U.S intelligence officials say, Russia was working to sway the election in Trump’s favor. Manafort has pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in Washington and faces sentencing in a separate case in Virginia.

The defense filing was aimed at rebutting allegations that Manafort intentionally lied to Mueller’s team after agreeing to plead guilty last September. Prosecutors say Manafort breached their plea agreement by lying, but defense lawyers argued that any misstatements were simple mistakes made by a man coping with illness, exhaustion and extensive questioning from investigators.

The defense lawyers said Manafort suffers from depression and anxiety, has had little contact with his family and, on days when he met with investigators, was awakened before dawn to have hourslong interviews with little time to prepare for the questioning.

“These circumstances weighed heavily on Mr. Manafort’s state of mind and on his memory as he was questioned at length,” the lawyers wrote.

Tuesday’s filing revealed the first extensive details of what he is accused of having lied about. A spokesman for Manafort’s defense team declined to comment on the incomplete redactions or on Mueller’s allegations, but lawyers later filed a corrected version of the document.

The filing contains new information about Manafort’s connections to Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian-Ukrainian business associate who was indicted last year on charges he tampered with potential witnesses. The U.S. believes he is connected to Russian intelligence, but Kilimnik, who is not in U.S. custody, has denied those ties.

The latest allegations further detail how Manafort’s work on the campaign intersected with his past international work with Kilimnik.

Emails previously reported by the AP and other news outlets show that in July 2016, Manafort told Kilimnik he was willing to provide “private briefings” about the Trump campaign to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Manafort dangled the briefings as he was mired in a dispute with Deripaska over a multimillion-dollar deal involving a Ukrainian cable company.

Through his spokesman, Manafort has acknowledged discussing the briefings but said they never occurred.

In addition, the defense document discloses a meeting in Madrid between Manafort and Kilimnik. Prosecutors say Manafort acknowledged the meeting only after being told that they were in the same city on the same day. Manafort spokesman Jason Maloni said Tuesday the Madrid trip mentioned in the filing occurred in January or February 2017— months after Manafort was ousted from the campaign and as Trump was taking office.

Manafort also did not initially disclose having earlier discussed a Ukraine peace plan with Kilimnik on more than one occasion during the campaign, according to the filing. Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a conflict since 2014 over Russia’s annexation of Crimea. The U.S. and European Union have imposed sanctions on Russia over that move as well as the country’s support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Manafort’s attorneys don’t specify the details of the peace plan but they write that Manafort told prosecutors in September that “he would have given the Ukrainian peace plan more thought, had the issue not been raised during the period he was engaged with work related to the presidential campaign.

“Issues and communications related to Ukrainian political events simply were not at the time forefront of Mr. Manafort’s mind during the period at issue and it is not surprising at all that Manafort was unable to recall specific details prior to having his recollection refreshed,” they said.

They say the same about his recollection of sharing polling data with Kilimnik related to the campaign.

Prosecutors have also accused Manafort of lying about his contacts with Trump administration officials, which defense lawyers deny.

The filing says that a May 26, 2018, text message exchange with Manafort involved an unidentified “third-party” who was asking permission to name-drop Manafort if the person met with Trump. The request to use Manafort as an introduction to Trump came while Manafort was under indictment in two federal cases.

The defense lawyers say Mueller’s team has indicated they will not pursue additional charges against Manafort. The lawyers say they don’t want a separate hearing before a judge on the lying allegations but will address them instead during the sentencing process.

___

Read the filing here: http://apne.ws/0tKWu9A

Latest

“A Soft Coup Against Donald Trump Is Underway” Declares Major Turkish Daily

Instead of meeting with Bolton, Erdogan used a prescheduled speech in parliament to criticize American proposals that the Kurdish group play a key role in Syria after the US withdraws.

Published

1 day ago

on

January 9, 2019

By

Via Zerohedge

Turkey is going on the attack against John Bolton following his weekend antics in the Middle East, which most recently included being snubbed by Erdogan in the Turkish capital. Bolton has now gone “rogue” and tried to undercut Trump’s Syria pullout decision by setting his own preconditions, writes the editorial board of Turkey’s most visible pro-government English language daily newspaper.

The pro-Erdogan, AKP-supporting Daily Sabah says “a soft coup against Donald Trump” is underway, but that Trump’s “rogue” National Security Adviser got a “rude awakening” upon visiting Turkey yesterday:

If U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton thought yesterday’s visit was going to be a walk in the park, he must have had a rude awakening thanks to the lukewarm reception in the Turkish capital Ankara. In retrospect, it was probably a bad idea for Bolton to go rogue and try to impose conditions on the United States withdrawal from Syria. Keeping in mind that Turkey was already getting ready to send its troops to northern Syria before U.S. President Donald Trump’s surprise announcement last month, it is time for Washington to accept that it isn’t negotiating with Turkey from a position of power.

The op-ed declares case closed for any doubts about a fierce resistance seeking to subvert Trump within his own administration:

If there was ever any doubt that the resistance within the Trump administration wasn’t real, what happened in light of Trump’s decision to leave disproved the skeptics. Bolton and several other members of the Trump administration are committing a serious crime by preventing the current president of the United States from reversing his predecessor’s misguided decisions in the Syrian theater. What is happening today isn’t a policy debate, but a direct challenge to American democracy by unelected paper-pushers. Indeed, “many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate” President Trump’s agenda.

Bolton is pushing for Trump to hold off on withdrawing 2,000+ US troops from Syria until it had received assurances from Turkey that the Turks wouldn’t attack US-backed Kurds in the region. Bolton revealed the change in direction during a Sunday interview, ahead of a planned trip abroad where he will visit Turkey and Israel to discuss the terms of the US withdrawal; however, the degree to which Trump has personally signed off on Bolton’s “preconditions” remains unclear, and for the past week contradictory messages have been issued from both Pentagon and admin officials.

Instead of meeting with Bolton, Erdogan used a prescheduled speech in parliament to criticize American proposals that the Kurdish group play a key role in Syria after the US withdraws, according to Bloomberg.

Notably, on Monday President Trump slammed a New York Times piece that heavily quoted Bolton, suggesting new preconditions on the announced Syria draw down, and that Bolton had effectively “rolled back” Trump’s decision to “rapidly withdraw from Syria.”

Trump blasted the Times via Twitter, saying the newspaper published “a very inaccurate story on my intentions for Syria,” and that the policy that remains is “No different from my original statements, we will be leaving at a proper pace while at the same time continuing to fight ISIS and doing all else that is prudent and necessary!”.

The Daily Sabah continues, declaring a “soft coup is underway”:

A soft coup against Trump is underway in the United States. In recent days, anonymous U.S. officials, like the author of the infamous op-ed in The New York Times, haverepeatedly lied to the American people in an attempt to force Trump to walk back from his comments about Syria.

And further, the op-ed declares the writing is on the wall in terms of US failing influence in Syria and over the Kurdish question, and calls on resistors within the administration to “wake up”:

Bolton and other leaders of the “resistance” must stop beating a dead horse and wake up to the fact that they are not negotiating with Turkey from a position of power. The Turkish government had unveiled its plan to target PKK/YPG targets in northern Syria long before Trump decided to withdraw from Syria. If senior U.S. officials keep making up new rules as they go, the Turks will run out of patience.

The observation that US negotiators have lost any position of power certainly played out yesterday when a defeated looking and frowning US delegation, appearing disunited among themselves, was photographed exiting the presidential compound in Ankara.

The astute geopolitical blog Moon of Alabama rightly concluded“And with that, Bolton was humiliated and the issue of the U.S. retreat from Syria kicked back to Trump.”

