Megyn Kelly interviews three women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct (Video)

Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks, all of whom have accused President Trump of sexual misconduct, went on the flailing Megyn Kelly TODAY show to tell their side of story, in what can only be described as curious timing given all the political maneuvering by Democrats with regards to sexual misconduct from within their own party.
Samantha Holvey, competed in the Donald Trump owned beauty pageant, and said that Trump “personally inspected each woman” prior to the pageant.
Rachel Crooks accused Trump of forcibly kissing her outside of an elevator and then asking for her phone numbers days later.
Jessica Leeds accused Trump of groping her breasts and trying to put his hand up her skirt over 30 years ago while on a first class plane flight.
Here is Leeds in the video below making her case that Trump assaulted her 30 years ago…
Leeds told reporters last year that…“If he would have kept his hands on my chest I might not have gotten too upset.”
The Gateway Pundit reports that more than three decades ago, when she was a traveling businesswoman at a paper company, Ms. Leeds said, she sat beside Mr. Trump in the first-class cabin of a flight to New York. They had never met before.
About 45 minutes after takeoff, she recalled, Trump lifted the armrest and began to touch her. According to Leeds, Trump grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt.
“He was like an octopus,” she said. “His hands were everywhere.”
Leed’s story was bunked last year, when Anthony Gilberthorpe said Jessica Leeds was flirting with Trump and Trump never touched her.
Zerohedge reports that none of the women who appeared on Megyn Kelly’s show raised new allegations against Trump. Instead, they’re reiterating allegations that were emphasized during the campaign – a clear sign that Democrats see this as their “moment” to go after Trump, and are grabbing the brass ring with both hands.
During the interview, the women expressed hope that the shifting cultural mores might increase the likelihood that Republicans in Congress will kowtow to their Democratic rivals in the hopes of retaining the moral high ground. The possibility that Republican senate candidate Roy Moore might win tomorrow’s special election in Alabama has only served to further emboldened them – especially after Richard Shelby, Alabama’s senior senator, said this weekend that he wouldn’t vote for Moore, and that an ethics investigated might be ordered should he win. Polls show Moore neck-and-neck with Democratic rival Doug Jones. Trump, of course, has backed Moore, saying he believes Moore’s “total denial” of claims that he engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with high school girls when he was an assistance district attorney forty years ago.
Jessica Leeds, who once accused Trump of forcibly kissing her on an airplane, reiterated that the national reckoning with sexual harassment in the workplace just might be able to take down Trump.
“So we’re at the position now where in some areas of our society, people are being held accountable for unwanted behavior,” Jessica Leeds said. “But we are not holding our president accountable for what he is and who he is.”
As the Hill pointed out, at least 16 women during the 2016 campaign accused Trump of sexually harassing them. Trump has denied all of the allegations and the White House has said its official position is that all the women were lying.
“These false claims, totally disputed in most cases by eyewitness accounts, were addressed at length during last year’s campaign, and the American people voiced their judgment by delivering a decisive victory,” a White House spokesperson said Monday.
The White House said the women were motivated by politics in trying to revive their accusations against Trump.
“The timing and absurdity of these false claims speaks volumes and the publicity tour that has begun only further confirms the political motives behind them,” said the spokesperson, who declined to be named.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee has cut ties with Moore, and some GOP senators say he should be expelled if he wins, but Trump is backing him, saying that he doesn’t want the seat to be held by a Democrat.
“It’s really horrifying and it’s confusing because you would think that the good people of Alabama could see through this, but we’ve gotten so polarized with the politics they want to keep a Republican seat even though it’s a pedophile,” Leeds said.
But as Democrats and some Republicans set their sights on Trump once again by bringing up Trump’s accusers and, of course, the infamous Access Hollywood tape that many believed should’ve sunk the Trump campaign, it’s worth remembering that many Democrats initially defended not only Conyers and Franken, but also former President Bill Clinton, who has faced accusations of sexual assault and harassment for years.
In other words, Democrats were willing to ignore these issues when it was politically convenient. But now that they see an opening, they’re more than willing to throw a few of their own under the bus if it might allow them to take down Trump.
