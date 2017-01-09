“Meet the Press” liberal panel looks stupid and ignorant, as Rick Santelli exposes US media thirst for war with Russia

Rick Santelli destroys ‘Meet the Press’ liberals, "On election night, I never saw you so unhappy".

The idiots in the room…

Show moderator Chuck Todd, New York Times columnist David Brooks, MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell and former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-MD).

The one adult and grown up in the room…

CNBC contributor Rick Santelli.

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press”, Santelli dismantled the “fake news” lie about Russian hacking intended to influence the presidential election, while Todd, Mitchell, and a has been US congresswoman continued to repeat US intelligence propaganda that only a fool (or paid off stooge) would believe by now.

Zerohedge has the complete breakdown, of what Santelli aptly describes as “Kabuki theater”…

“What’s going on here is really so politically driven… where was all this uproar in June when the DNC emails were hacked…this wasn’t made an issue because it would have put the emails in Hillary’s server right in the thick of it… that’s why this went under the radar – this is all tied together” The shocked looks on the faces on Andrea Mitchell, Chuck Todd, and David Brooks was only bettered by their repeated efforts to refocus the narrative on Putin “as the devil and journalist-murderer” and Trump “as a puppet” but Santelli was not done with them…