Medvedev: Crimea now fully integrated into Russian Federation

Today we can say that the hardest stage is over and we have started the more stable and planned work regime,

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced to members of the Sevastopol city government that the Crimean Republic is now fully integrated with the Russian economy, infrastructure, and judiciary. Additionally, many various upgrades of the Republic’s infrastructure were and are required, including roads, electrical grid, water supply systems, fuel supply networks, and transportation.

RT reports

The Crimean Republic has completed integration with Russia’s economy, infrastructure and judiciary, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced while speaking to members of the Sevastopol city government.

“We faced an unprecedented task, both in its difficulty and in its scale – we had to integrate the peninsula in the Russian legal, infrastructure and economic fields. Today we can say that the hardest stage is over and we have started the more stable and planned work regime,” RIA Novosti quoted Medvedev as saying on Monday.

The Russian PM also added that the process of Crimea’s integration had required dozens of out-of-the box solutions in rebuilding the electricity grid, the water supply system as well as fuel supply and transportation networks.

“The communal facilities and roads on the peninsula have not been repaired since the Soviet times, they completely exhausted their resource. Our main goal was to set better standards for life and rest on the peninsula,” Medvedev said.

Earlier in the day the head of the Russian cabinet participated in the launch ceremony of the brand-new Russian passenger hydrofoil Kometa-120M in Sevastopol. The new vessel will start regular voyages between Crimean cities of Sevastopol and Yalta as soon as August 1.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issued a protest note saying the Prime Minister’s visit to Crimea was not coordinated with Ukrainian authorities.

Of course, Kiev is upset that the Russians are even thinking about Crimea, let alone sinking money into its infrastructure, or having the gall to label it a part of the Russian Federation. Meanwhile, as long as it was a part of the Ukraine, the Crimean infrastructure didn’t receive the attention it required and deserved, and hasn’t seen improvement since Soviet times.

Houthis bring Saudi oil shipments through Red Sea to a screeching halt

The threat to shipping in Bab al-Mandeb has been building for some time

August 1, 2018

Following a brief series of Houthi attacks on Saudi oil shipments through the Red Sea, Saudi Arabia is suspending its oil shipments through the Bab al-Mandeb strait. Up to date, no other oil exporters have done the same, and other shipments are therefore ongoing. But Saudi Arabia wants to use attacks as an excuse to draw American and some of its NATO allies into the situation in a bid to receive greater support in their war for Yemen against the Iranian backed Houthis. The Houthis, on the other hand, want to use issue in order to push for a peace agreement. The question gets down to whether the Saudis can successfully threaten the West with increased oil prices in a bid to escalate the war.

Reuters reports

Saudi Arabia announced last week it was suspending oil shipments through the Red Sea’s Bab al-Mandeb strait after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis attacked two ships in the waterway.

To date, no other exporters have followed suit. A full blockage of the strategic waterway would virtually halt shipment to Europe and the United States of about 4.8 million barrels per day of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Western allies backing a Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen expressed concern about the attacks, but have not indicated they would take action to secure the strait. That would risk deeper involvement in a war seen as a proxy battle for regional supremacy between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

THE YEMEN WAR

The threat to shipping in Bab al-Mandeb has been building for some time, with the Houthis targeting Saudi tankers in at least two other attacks this year. It is not unusual to reevaluate security after such an incident, but Riyadh’s announcement also carries a political dimension.

Analysts say Saudi Arabia is trying to encourage its Western allies to take more seriously the danger posed by the Houthis and step up support for its war in Yemen, where thousands of air strikes and a limited ground operation have produced only modest results while deepening the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

“Rather than allowing these hostile maneuvers to go unnoticed in the eyes of the world, the Saudi (energy) minister has placed Iran’s subversions of the whole global economy under the spotlight for everyone to see,” said energy consultant Sadad al-Husseini, a former senior executive at Saudi Aramco. “The capture of the port of Hodeidah will go a long way towards putting an end to these disruptions.”

Hodeidah, Yemen’s main port, is the target of a coalition offensive launched on June 12 in a bid to cut off the Houthis’ primary supply line. After failing to make major gains, the coalition halted operations on July 1 to give the United Nations a chance to resolve the situation, though some fighting has continued.

The suspension of Saudi shipments – with the implied threat of higher oil prices – may also be aimed at pressuring European allies, who have continued to support the nuclear deal with Iran following the U.S. withdrawal in May, to take a stronger stance against Tehran’s ballistic missiles program and support for armed groups across the region.

There was no official confirmation that the move was coordinated with Washington but one analyst said it would be astonishing if it were not, given the strategic alliance between the two countries.

RAISE THE STAKES

No party has much appetite for an all-out conflict, but the situation can easily deteriorate. Both the Saudis and the Houthis appear to want to raise the stakes – with different goals in mind.

“The Houthis are trying to provoke a situation where there’s a great effort to negotiate an end to the war in Yemen,” said James Dorsey, senior fellow at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

“The Saudis are trying to create a situation in which the U.S. would in one form or another significantly step up support … so that they can claim military victory.”

The risk is that one side miscalculates, eliciting a response that is stronger than anticipated.

“We’re just one missile away somewhere from getting into a more direct confrontation,” said Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

OPTIONS FOR SAUDI OIL

Saudi Arabia announced it was halting oil shipments through the Red Sea “until the situation becomes clearer and maritime transition through Bab al-Mandeb is safe”.

It is unclear when that will be. But there may not be a big rush as the world’s top oil exporter has other ways to supply European and U.S. markets.

Redirecting ships around the southern tip of Africa would cost a lot more in time and money, making it an unlikely alternative.

Instead, Saudi Arabia will probably use the Petroline, or East-West Pipeline, through which it transports crude from fields in its Eastern Province to the Red Sea port of Yanbu for export to Europe and North America.

It could also charter non-Saudi ships to carry its oil through Bab al-Mandeb, as it does with Asian customers using different routes, industry and trading sources say.

POLITICAL SOLUTION NEEDED

Even before last week’s attack, shipping companies had taken extra precautions, including armed guards, more lookouts at sea, sailing faster and increased contact with international navies.

A January United Nations report said existing measures would not protect ships against attacks involving waterborne improvised explosive devices, anti-ship missiles, land based anti-tank guided missiles or sea mines.

Experts say the United States and other partners could provide naval escorts to tankers and take more steps to reduce the Houthis’ capacity to target shipping, including arms supplies and help with logistics, intelligence and targeting.

Increased naval patrols helped curb pirate attacks in the nearby Gulf of Aden a decade ago, but Western allies are less likely to get directly involved this time to avoid being dragged into the Yemen war.

While a military approach might deal with the threat to shipping, Elizabeth Dickinson at the International Crisis Group says the only real solution is a settlement to the war in Yemen, which remains elusive.

HOW MIGHT IRAN RESPOND?

After withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers, Washington is now pushing countries to end imports of Iranian oil from November. Tehran has warned of counter-measures and threatened to block Gulf oil exports if its own exports are halted.

Despite exchanging bellicose threats with President Donald Trump, Iranian officials consider the possibility of a military confrontation with the United States “very low”. Some still believe in the possibility of direct negotiations, but several contacted by Reuters warned that Tehran’s response to a U.S.-initiated war would be costly.

“Our military power might not be equal to America’s but Iran’s non-conventional capabilities can and will be a blow to Americans, which will drag them into another quagmire in the region,” said a senior official who asked not to be named.

Besides disrupting the flow of oil in the Gulf, insiders say that in a direct confrontation, Iran could target U.S. interests from Jordan to Afghanistan, including troops in Syria and Iraq.

TANKER WAR UNLIKELY

During the “tanker war” of the mid-1980s, Gulf waters were mined as Iran and Iraq attacked oil shipments. U.S., British and other foreign forces escorted other nations’ tankers – with some Kuwaiti ships reflagging with the U.S. banner – and conducted limited strikes on Iranian maritime targets.

While the Saudis could fly different flags now to try to avoid Houthi attacks, analysts say that would undermine their efforts to project power in the region.

It doesn’t take a genius to realize that the Saudis are waging a terrible and horrific war in Yemen, with a humanitarian situation that has no rival this century. Their political game is to defeat the Houthis and to conquer Yemen in order to weaken their Iranian competitor, for which they already have the cheering of Washington. While America is already involved to some degree in the war, its help hasn’t been enough to score victory for the Saudis, and the situation doesn’t look like it’s getting any better, so, in effect, they need America to step up its game and bring some bigger artillery in to finally bring about their victory.

English farmers fear that Brexit will lead to crops rotting in the fields

Brexit uncertainty is already causing crops to languish in fields

August 1, 2018

British farmers are increasingly concerned that they will lose their farm hands if some sort of visa situation isn’t worked out for seasonal workers after the Brexit is accomplished. Over 99% of harvesters are cheap labour imported from eastern Europe, well over 85,000 in number, and if a visa plan isn’t soon determined, many of Britain’s farmers face catastrophe.

Sky news reports

British farmers and growers are facing the “soul destroying” prospect of leaving more crops to rot in the fields unless a post-Brexit visa scheme for seasonal workers is announced soon.

Parts of the UK’s army of seasonal fruit and vegetable pickers have already started to look for jobs in other parts of the EU after receiving no firm assurances that they will still be welcome after Brexit.

The overwhelming majority of those who harvest our crops are eastern European – just 0.6% of the 85,000-strong workforce is British.

Romanians, Bulgarians and other eastern Europeans, who all pay taxes here in the UK, are a vital cog in how British produce gets from our fields to our shops.

For over a year now, British farmers and growers have been calling on the Home Office to promise to reintroduce a seasonal worker visa scheme after Brexit.

The last one was scrapped five years ago due to freedom of movement within the EU.

But the political impasse means recruiting from eastern Europe has become more difficult. Figures from the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) show that the shortfall in seasonal workers is about 30%.

In the Wye Valley in Herefordshire, where the Chinn Family have harvested crops since the 1920s, harvest manager Elina Kostadinova explained: “They have families, they need to provide for them and they need security.

“We have lost people from last year… they have moved to other countries in the EU.”
Farmer Chris Chinn told Sky News he is a realist and not another Brexit “remoaner”.

In total, his business employs up to 1,000 seasonal workers and they have struggled to fill their positions this season.

Twice during their asparagus season they had to leave crops unpicked in the fields – something he describes as “soul destroying”.

He said: “Without staff we don’t harvest the crops, if we can’t harvest the crops we are going to stop planting the crops… that means that business disappears and that means those crops disappear from the supermarket shelves.”

While many of the seasonal pickers enjoy working and living in the UK for part of the year, they could easily find similar work elsewhere in the EU.

On the blueberry packing lines on the farm, technical supervisor Monica Sermas, from Romania, explained the work is the same in different countries. “It doesn’t matter for them [her colleagues] that much, they still want a job and that can be anywhere,” she said.

“They just want to know the future here.”

Just in like in America, farmers make use of the cheap labour of foreigners to do their farm labour. In America, those farm hands aren’t always legal, in Europe, there is this freedom of movement thing, which makes it easy to travel and work in any EU member state as a European citizen. However, once Brexit is done and Britain is no longer in the customs union, the question comes up about visa requirements and expenses for foreign labour. British farmers are not about to hire Brits to do that work, because they’re not about to pay those kinds of wages, so that British fruit and produce is destined to rot in the fields if the Brexit hits a little too hard.

Russia sends more goodies to help Assad in upcoming offensive against ISIS

The Russian military is expected to beef up the Syrian forces to launch the long-awaited offensive against jihadi militants in Idlib province.

August 1, 2018

As the last jihadi controlled areas in southwestern Syria have been liberated by the Syrian government, the Russians are literally sending a boatload of fresh military goodies to help Bashar al-Assad cleanse his nation of jihadist radicals. A Russian cargo ship is on the way to Tartus loaded with military aid to help Assad in an upcoming operation against ISIS and other Western propped ‘moderate’ radicals in the Idlib province.

Almasdar reports

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6:00 P.M.) – Russia never ceased to provide the Syrian government with all kinds of military aid as the Syrian Armed Forces achieve massive wins across the country.

Russian cargo ship Tapir class LST Orsk 148 was spotted crossing the Mediterranean Bosporus en route to Syria’s Tartus; carrying military cargo.

The Russian military is expected to beef up the Syrian forces to launch the long-awaited offensive against jihadi militants in Idlib province.

Meanwhile, the last ISIS-controlled pocket in southwestern Syria has been liberated by the government troop.

With Russia’s help, Assad has been successfully liberating his country’s territory from the occupation of radical, tyrannical, jihadist terrorists, who are often funded, armed, and trained by Western governments in a bid to destabilize the Middle Eastern country and to set it up for regime change or to stage some kind of partition through political maneuvering under the guise of peace plans. Either way, Russia’s assistance has been pivotal in the war, and it has been paying huge dividends for Syria.

