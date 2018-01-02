Media Matters behind slush fund to bribe women into stating Trump sexually assaulted them

According to The Gateway Pundit, liberal left Democrat activist David Brock contributed funds to attorney Lisa Bloom’s effort to bring forward sexual harassment allegations against Donald Trump prior to election day.

As The Hill's John Solomon recently reported, Bloom's efforts to bring forward accusers included "offering to sell alleged victims' stories to TV outlets in return for a commission for herself, arranging a donor to pay off one Trump accuser's mortgage and attempting to secure a six-figure payment for another woman who ultimately declined to come forward after being offered as much as $750,000."

New York Times reports…

Ms. Bloom would not identify the donors. But two Democrats familiar with the arrangements said a nonprofit group founded by Mr. Brock, American Bridge 21st Century Foundation, gave $200,000, while the fashion entrepreneur Susie Tompkins Buell, a major donor to Mr. Brock's suite of groups, gave $500,000 to Ms. Bloom's firm for the last-ditch effort. ***** Mr. Brock declined to comment, and representatives from Mrs. Clinton's campaign said they were unaware of his work with Ms. Bloom.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

In October, Brock told POLITICO that he would bankroll any Trump accusers who sought to come forward. “We would pay for the legal defense of Trump accusers,” Brock told POLITICO. In the same report, disgraced attorney Gloria Allred told POLITICO, “If any women who are making allegations of inappropriate [conduct] contact me, I would be happy to speak to them and then decide if I would be able to represent them.” The Hill‘s John Solomon reported on December 18th that accuser Jill Harth begged Donald Trump to be his makeup artist before her sexual assault allegations against the candidate resurfaced during the 2016 presidential election. Harth was represented by none other than Gloria Allred’s daughter, Lisa Bloom.

The Hill reports…

A New York cosmetics executive who publicly alleged Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s repeatedly solicited the future president to become his campaign makeup artist and to pitch her new product line in the months before her story roiled the 2016 race, according to the woman and her contemporaneous emails. “Hi Donald, you are doing a tremendous job of shaking things up in the United States. I am definitely on Team Trump as so many others are,” Jill Harth wrote the future president in an Oct. 1, 2015, email sent to him through his New York company’s headquarters. “I can’t watch television without seeing you or hearing your name everywhere! It’s a good thing for sure but PLEASE let me do your makeup for a television interview, a debate, a photo session, anything!” Harth wrote.

In an email written on January 5th, 2016, Harth promised to make public statements in support of Trump as a man of integrity that “treated women nicely, including herself.” Harth even wrote to Trump’s business assistant Rhona Graff…