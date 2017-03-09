Maxine Waters slips up again, admits that the Obama Administration was wiretapping President Trump

Lunatic Congresswoman Maxine Waters is back on MSNBC screaming “Russian hacking”, in what has become a tiresome, and fully debunked narrative at this point.
This has not stopped Waters from continuing her fake news talking points, and the failing MSNBC is more than happy to give the unstable Congresswoman a platform to share her insanity. This is the woman who thought Russia had invaded North Korea, and called Trump’s cabinet a bunch of scumbags.
What gives this interview entertainment value is Waters admitting (without her even knowing) that the Obama White House did indeed wiretap Donald Trump.
On MSNBC’s “All In,” Democrat Representative Maxine Waters said she believed…
“There was a connection between Donald Trump’s campaign and the Russians.”
“I think there is a trail, and I think that the Obama administration has done everything that it can possibly do…to make sure that enough people have seen some of the meetings and some of the connections, so that they have something to go on when the investigations are really underway.”
Waters kept digging a deeper hole…
“I’m going to continue to do my work, to do everything that I possibly can, to help connect the dots, to help encourage independent investigation or commission. I’m going to do everything that I can to keep my colleagues interested enough to want to fight to see exactly what happened. Because I believe that there was a connection between Donald Trump’s campaign and the Russians and the Kremlin. And I do believe that those connections are there for a reason. And I think that the work that has already been discovered, that was done, in order to have Trump, should be followed up. We shouldn’t say — let our intelligence agency say, yes we discovered that the DNC was hacked, and that efforts were made to help Trump in this campaign and to undermine Hillary Clinton, and that’s it. We don’t have to do anything else. No, this is serious and I think that we must continue this struggle to dig deeper, to drill deeper.”
“What we know is that, we can’t trust the AG. We can’t trust the FBI. We can’t trust Comey. We can’t trust Sessions, and so, we’ve got to get an independent overseer of some kind in here to get going with these investigations.”