“Low IQ” Maxine Waters issues threat to Trump employees: “They’re not welcome anymore, anywhere” (Video)

Identity Politics goes into hysteria overdrive, courtesy of Maxine Waters.

Crazy Congresswoman Maxine Waters is now openly calling on her followers to form a mob and physically confront members of Donald Trump’s administration if they see them out in public, in response to an immigration policy pushed by the Obama administration.

According to Zerohedge, Waters, who doesn’t live in the district she represents and paid her daughter $750,000 for Democratic fundraising activities, said to a crowd at a “Keep Families Together” rally on Saturday: “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.

Check out the video below to see Water’s meltdown in front of her followers, calling on them to “push back” wherever they see a Trump employee out in public. Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

POTUS Trump hit back at “low IQ” Maxine’s disgusting and dangerous threats.

Via Zerohedge

Waters’ comments come on the heels of several members of Trump’s administration being physically confronted by angry leftists.

Last week a group of protesters with the Democratic Socialists of America – including a DOJ paralegal – chased Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen out of a Mexican restaurant near the White House. Days later, protesters showed up at Nielsen’s Alexandria townhouse.

And on Friday night, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was ejected from a Lexington, VA restaurant because the gay staff was too triggered by her presence. After the story went viral, Sanders posted to Twitter: “Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so

Understandably, this has conservatives worried.

