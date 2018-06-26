“Low IQ” Maxine Waters issues threat to Trump employees: “They’re not welcome anymore, anywhere” (Video)

Crazy Congresswoman Maxine Waters is now openly calling on her followers to form a mob and physically confront members of Donald Trump’s administration if they see them out in public, in response to an immigration policy pushed by the Obama administration.

According to Zerohedge, Waters, who doesn’t live in the district she represents and paid her daughter $750,000 for Democratic fundraising activities, said to a crowd at a “Keep Families Together” rally on Saturday: “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Check out the video below to see Water’s meltdown in front of her followers, calling on them to “push back” wherever they see a Trump employee out in public. Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

POTUS Trump hit back at “low IQ” Maxine’s disgusting and dangerous threats.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Via Zerohedge…

Waters’ comments come on the heels of several members of Trump’s administration being physically confronted by angry leftists. Last week a group of protesters with the Democratic Socialists of America – including a DOJ paralegal – chased Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen out of a Mexican restaurant near the White House. Days later, protesters showed up at Nielsen’s Alexandria townhouse. And on Friday night, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was ejected from a Lexington, VA restaurant because the gay staff was too triggered by her presence. After the story went viral, Sanders posted to Twitter: “Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so ” Understandably, this has conservatives worried.

Barely a year ago a Bernie campaign volunteer opened fire on a baseball field full of Republican members of Congress https://t.co/QYECgBgwKb — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 24, 2018

This is absolutely insane – and extremely dangerous. My father in law works in the administration, does this mean when we go out to dinner we should be ambushed?!? Don’t ever again give me any of the “when they go low, we go high” lip service. https://t.co/UF1feYT0Pm — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 24, 2018

It’s discrimination & a HATE CRIME! The Democrats continue their “war on women!” At least five women, who are working for President Trump ,have been verbally and physically attacked and harassed by the left. This has to stop or we may see another “Scalise” type incident!!! — Proud Mary (@freedomschild77) June 24, 2018

Wow. @RepMaxineWaters is not fit to hold a seat in any government office. What an absolutely disgusting thing to do. When a Trump Administration Cabinet member is beaten or dies it’s going to be on Maxine, CNN, MSNBC and outlets who encourage this hate. https://t.co/5n43L62iOr — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 24, 2018

In the past week, progressives have taken hostile actions against Melania Trump, Kirstjen Nielsen, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Pam Bondi. 6 years after Dems screamed about a #WaronWomen, we finally have one. — Debra Heine (@NiceDeb) June 24, 2018

Seeing Trump-linked people get drummed out of restaurants and movie screenings reminds me of what may have been the most brilliant of Charles Krauthammer’s famously self-evident observations: “Conservatives think liberals are stupid. Liberals think conservatives are evil.” — David Martosko (@dmartosko) June 24, 2018

