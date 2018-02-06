Mark Levin says Obama White House is behind Deep State abuse of power to destroy Trump (Video)

According to Mark Levin, Barack Obama likely knew Hillary Clinton paid for the FISA warrant to spy on Trump.

On Monday while speaking to Fox News’ “Hannity”, nationally-syndicated radio host Mark Levin said he believes former President Obama knew all about Hillary Clinton’s role in the FISA warrant used to surveil the Trump campaign.

Mark Levin likewise told Fox & Friends….

“Now we know why Schiff and the rest of them are fighting so hard. Now we know why the left-wing pretorian guard Democrat media are fighting so hard — trashing Nunes, me, you, and others. Who are they trying to protect? Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, his name never comes up. Let me help everybody with this. Loretta Lynch knew about these FISA warrants, Yates, the Deputy Attorney General, the extensions, Rod Rosenstein – now the Deputy Attorney General — he knew. FBI Director Comey, Deputy Director McCabe, Strzok, the head of counterintelligence, Page his girlfriend. Who else would have known about these FISA applications and warrants? We are looking at the FBI, We are looking at the Department of Justice, and we’re not looking at all, at all, at the White House.”

According to The Gateway Pundit, up to now, we know the Clinton campaign was involved in obtaining the dossier, as Hillary Clinton herself admitted to paying for the opposition research on “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah.

The New York Post‘s Paul Sperry reported that Hilary Clinton had “contractual control,” over how the dossier was disseminated…

“DNC & Hillary Clinton campaign had contractual control over how the product they paid for was used & disseminated. That means Simpson & Steele had to first consult with Clinton campaign lawyers before taking the dossier to the FBI & to the media. Ergo, Hillary coordinated FBI hit.”

DNC & Hillary Clinton campaign had contractual control over how the product they paid for was used & disseminated. That means Simpson & Steele had to first consult with Clinton campaign lawyers before taking the dossier to the FBI & to the media. Ergo, Hillary coordinated FBI hit — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 24, 2018

In a letter released Monday, Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested Clinton contacts fed information to former British spy and dossier author Christopher Steele.

Sara Carter untangles collusion between a foreign government agent, the Clinton campaign, and the FBI…

“All the evidence shows that Christopher Steele (a foreign British agent by the way)…he’s a foreign agent…gathering evidence and information from Russians to put in this dossier. And not only that, he is also in contact with Clinton allies, who are also feeding him allegations, and somehow he is using those allegation to buttress off of the Russians in order to compile a dossier which isn’t verified.”

Sara Carter further reports…

A new and highly redacted document released Monday by the Senate Judiciary Committee reveals that former British spy Christopher Steele, the man behind the unverified and controversial dossier, wrote an additional memo regarding alleged Russian collusion with President Donald Trump but that the information was largely based on information provided by allies of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. According to several U.S. Officials who spoke to this reporter, Cody Shearer, a former journalist and close ally of Hillary and Bill Clinton, was closely connected to Steele and shared information with the former spy. Shearer worked in the 90s for President Bill Clinton. Steele, whose prior work with British intelligence gave him access to U.S. intelligence and State Department officials, also appeared to be in contact with Jonathan Winer, a current State Department official who also worked under then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Winer is the “State Department’s Special Envoy for Libya and Senior Advisor for MEK resettlement,” according to the State Department website. Another connection to the second dossier, according to several sources who spoke to this reporter, is close friend and advisor to Hillary Clinton, Sidney Blumenthal.

Byron York of the Washington Examiner reported last Friday…

“The political origins of the Steele dossier were known to senior DOJ and FBI officials, but excluded from the FISA applications.”