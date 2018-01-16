in Latest, News

Mark Lambert’s DOJ indictment is not the first linked to Uranium One deal

FBI probe into Russian uranium bribes was concealed by Barack Obama DOJ.

1.3k Views 2 Comments

Last Friday an 11-count indictment of former uranium transportation company executive, Mark Lambert was issued.

This was the latest in a series of DOJ prosecutions involving individuals linked to the Uranium One deal. In fact Mueller’s FBI had been investigating Uranium One since at least 2008, with four indictments handed out, with extremely light sentences given.

Media reports on Uranium One indictments during the FBI’s almost decades long investigation is non-existent.

Via Zerohedge

According to the indictment, Lambert and others at Transport Logistics International (TLI) engaged in several counts of bribery, kickbacks and money laundering with Russian nuclear official Vadim Mikerin, in order to secure business advantages with TENEX – a subsidiary of Rosatom, the Kremlin’s state-owned energy company which bought Uranium One.

TLI would have ostensibly transported all of the uranium from the U1 deal, were it not for an FBI undercover mole buried deep within the Russian nuclear industry who gathered extensive evidence of corruption.

What many don’t realize is that Lambert’s Friday indictment is not the first linked to the Uranium One deal.

In fact, Robert Mueller’s FBI had been investigating the scheme since at least 2008 – with retiring Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe assigned to the ongoing investigation which was hidden from the Committee on Foreign Investments in the Untid States (CFIUS). Had they known, the committee never would have approved the Uranium One deal with TENEX’s parent company, Rosatom. 

Four individuals were eventually prosecuted and given plea agreements after the Uranium One deal was approved. The prosecuting DOJ attorneys? Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and top Mueller investigator in the Trump-Russia probe, Andrew Weissman – who praised former acting Attorney General Sally Yates for defying Trump.

Unsurprisingly, all four indicted individuals were handed extremely light sentences, none of which made headlines.

The judge? Theodore Chuang – an Obama appointee who went to Harvard Law at the same time as Obama, advised Hillary Clinton as “Counselor on detail to the United States Department of State,” and just so happened to strike down Trump’s “Travel Ban” Executive Order. Chuang’s wife, Jacinta Ma served as a senior policy advisor to Michelle Obama. 

Independent researcher Imperator Rex has tied it all together on Twitter…

Which again begs the question, who’s watching the watchers?

The Duran
EUR
Donate to The Duran
Every Dollar, Pound and Euro you send us helps our publication stay active, reach more people and to continue to shed light on the social-political issues of our time.

Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media?

As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light.

Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.

What do you think?

10 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 10

Upvotes: 10

Upvotes percentage: 100.000000%

Downvotes: 0

Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%

Andrew WeissmanBarack ObamaMark LambertRobert MuellerTrump-Russia probeUranium One

Leave a Reply

Loading…

Tulsi Gabbard destroys North Korea, Libya and Iraq narrative in 30 seconds (Video)

Chelsea Manning is running for US Senate, and the liberal left blame Russia