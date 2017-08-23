Mark Dice and Laura Ingraham crush Don Lemon after CNN host melts down during broadcast (Video)

CNN’s Don Lemon has made no secret of his disdain for President Trump. After Trump’s rally in Phoenix, Arizona, where thousands chanted “CNN SUCKS”, the CNN host had an epic meltdown during his show.

Twitter users jumped on Lemon’s tirade against POTUS Trump, once again calling out the hypocrisy and fake news moniker that is now glued onto the back of the CNN network.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Don Lemon went on and on in an unhinged rant and Trump supporters on Twitter absolutely destroyed him. Don Lemon accused Trump of lying to the American people by eclipsing facts. He also compared Trump to a child who blames everyone else. Lemon accused Trump of being unhinged and insane. President Trump slammed CNN in his speech in Phoenix and the Trump supporter chanted ‘CNN Sucks!’. Lemon just can’t handle the truth.

Here is Don Lemon’s unhinged monologue for fake news CNN…

Fake News Don Lemon Goes Nuts After President Trump Phoenix Speech and Talks to full Anti-trump Panel for their opinion pic.twitter.com/iQFlPNZwAF — Immigrants☆4☆Trump (@immigrant4trump) August 23, 2017

Don Lemon later got destroyed on twitter by the likes of Mark Dice and Laura Ingraham…

Don Lemon is trending.

Let’s see…racist, racist, racist, Trump racist, Trump racist racist, racist, racist, racist…sound about right? — LATiffani (@LATiffani1) August 23, 2017

CNN was caught calling the Russia investigation “BS” & “a nothing burger” 3 ppl were fired for #FakeNews And Don Lemon calls Trump a liar? pic.twitter.com/MKbhSjqWOa — Josh (@JoshNoneYaBiz) August 23, 2017

Don Lemon and his crying crew on #CNN are breaking whining records tonight. They are completely unhinged! More rating drops🔻 #PhoenixRally pic.twitter.com/waQFmrlj7L — M A Nöthem (@mikandynothem) August 23, 2017

I think Don Lemon is going to start crying — Eddie (@eddiecarl4468) August 23, 2017

CNN’s Don Lemon “Trump clearly trying to ignite a Civil War in this country.” This is beyond fake news, this is enemy propaganda. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 23, 2017