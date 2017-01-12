BREAKING: Marine Le Pen spotted inside Trump Tower

If she in fact meets Donald Trump this represents another big blow against the old European establishment.

Rumours have been circulating that French Presidential candidate (some would say front-runner) Marine Le Pen has scheduled to meet with President-elect Donald Trump.

Photos have emerged of Marine Le Pen in the lobby of Trump Tower. Le Pen’s people are being tight lipped about whether she will meet with Trump or members of his team, but I find it hard to believe that she’s there for the ambience alone.

Marine Le Pen in Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/YC3PU7eVcb — Sam Levine (@srl) January 12, 2017

If she meets Donald Trump, this would represent an even bigger middle finger from Trump to the French establishment than Trump’s friendship with Nigel Farage has been to the British establishment. If they indeed meet, it means that Trump is keenly aware of who his friends are and are not, both at home and abroad.

More details as they emerge…