Maria Bartiromo blasts James Comey as “The King of Weasels”. Twitter erupts is agreement (Video)

FBI Director James Comey was crushed by Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo for infamously replying with a “that’s it?” tweet after the FISA memo was released.

Here is Bartiromo discussing the FISA memo release with a panel that included James Kallstrom (a former FBI Assistant Director) who at the 13.10 minute mark calls James Comey “The King of Weasels”…

Here is Comey’s “That’s it?” tweet below….

“That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs,” tweeted Comey.

Pro-Trump ‘memesmiths,’ photoshopped the face of an unimpressed Comey into some unconventional scenarios. The result is hilarious (via The Gateway Pundit)…

Here’s Comey pooh-poohing the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

One might be stunned to learn life is actually a computer simulation. Comey? Not so much.

The fired bureau chief is clearly not impressed with the Great Wall of China.

The Declaration of Independence? Boring…

Comey wants two scoops of ice cream like President Trump.

By the looks of it, Comey doesn’t think the Titanic sinking on April 14th, 1912 was *that* big of a tragedy.

Comey in checkmate? No big deal.

America landing on the moon in 1969? Comey can do that in his sleep.

Comey can get larger inauguration crowds when he becomes president, right?

Stunts? No problem!