Man yells, “Russians are S**T!” on a plane full of Russians, then this happens (VIDEO)

You wouldn't expect this response - or maybe you would...

Originally appeared at RussiaFeed.com

A man aboard a flight bound from Barcelona, Spain to Moscow, Russia, decided it would be a good idea to stand up and insult an entire race and the nation of Russia, to a plane full of RUSSIANS.

“These Russian people – they are the worst S**T! Seriously though, they are s**t, the Russian people.”

Vitaly from St. Petersburg couldn’t take being insulted anymore, and suddenly stood up from his seat and punched the man square in the jaw – knocking the big talker in a daze. The incident drew an applause from the rest of the plane and the man who was shouting obscenities calmly sat down in his seat and fell asleep.