Man behind the Trump Dossier is being called to a US court to testify

Even though the US Congress has ineptly handled the fake news “Trump Dossier” by not moving forward with an investigation into the smear campaign targeted at then US presidential candidate Trump, the British Spy behind the ridiculous document will have to explain to a US court how he came up with such fiction.

Fox News is reporting that the former MI-6 British Intelligence Officer Christopher Steele, has been ordered to give a deposition in a lawsuit brought against Buzzfeed over the dossier.

Buzzfeed was the “news source” that decided to publish the Trump dossier, and smear the reputation of not only Trump, but many other businessmen in the process…hence the lawsuit.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

It’s time for those behind the phony Trump Dossier to come forward, and U.S. District Court Judge Ursula Ungaro thinks so too. A new report by Fox News says former MI-6 British Intelligence Officer Christopher Steele has been ordered to give a deposition in the lawsuit against Buzzfeed over the dossier.

Fox News reports…

The former British spy who put together an unverified dossier of explosive allegations about President Trump during last year’s campaign has been ordered to give a deposition in a multi-million-dollar libel case brought against a media outlet that published the document. Former MI-6 British Intelligence Officer Christopher Steele is fighting the decision by U.S. District Court Judge Ursula Ungaro, of the Southern District of Florida that he must answer questions in the suit against Buzzfeed. A lawyer directly involved in the case said the issue will likely be argued before the British courts where a similar libel case is being heard. Steele’s London-based company, Orbis Business Intelligence, authored the 35-page dossier while working for American-based Fusion GPS and its founder Glenn Simpson. The document, which was crafted as opposition research for unknown political rivals of Trump, contained salacious charges involving Trump and Russian prostitutes, but none of the claims have been corroborated and most media outlets steered clear of the dossier. In January, Buzzfeed set off an international firestorm when it chose to publish the entire dossier, which also included seamy allegations involving Russian technology guru Aleksej Gubarev and his companies, XBT Holdings and Webzilla.

Co-founder of Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson, refused to tell Congress who the political sources are that commissioned the fake document.

Fusion GPS was the firm hired by Democrats to find dirt on Trump during the US presidential campaign…delivering on what they were hired to do with the ‘Russian dossier’.

The Daily Caller reported: