Mainstream media destroyed over triggered response to Melania Trump’s shoes (Video)

Do liberals not see the obvious hypocrisy in their attack on Melania?

The liberal left spun into a frenzy because the first lady of the United States wore high heels before she left for her flight to Texas, to lend support to the people hit by Harvey.

The liberal left argues that people are free to change their gender, but not free to wear high heels?

Laura Ingraham went on Fox News’ Hannity to call out the hypocrisy, and desperation, in this latest attack on Melania’s shoes.

“Identity politics is all they [liberal left] have”

The Gateway Pundit reports…

The office of First Lady Melania Trump ripped critics in the media who attacked Trump for wearing stiletto heels on her walk with President Trump across the South Lawn of the White House to Marine One as they departed for a visit to Texas Tuesday morning to inspect the damage from Hurricane Harvey.

CNN’s Kate Bennett reported via Twitter on the statement from the office of the First Lady and posted a photo of the ‘controversial’ shoes.

Here are various examples of the liberal left media attacks on Melania (via The Gateway Pundit)…

The Hollywood Reporter: Melania Trump Wears Her Stilettos to Tour Houston Flood Zone, No Joke

The Daily Beast: Melania Trump heads to Houston hurricane zone in sky-high stilettos

The Sun: Melania Trump mocked for heading to Houston disaster zone in this outfit

What do you think?

