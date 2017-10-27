Madrid enacts nuclear option: Dissolves Catalan parliament after independence declaration

Addressing the nation on live TV, Spanish Prime Minister Rajoy announced that it is a “sad day” in which Catalans showed “contempt” for democracy, and ignored the general interest…and that the Catalan declaration of independence is unacceptable to a majority of Catalans.

Rajoy is moving to fire Catalan President Carles Puigdment, as well as the Catalan police chief, and the entire Catalan government…as “prudence” and “serenity” are now needed.

Rajoy noted, “we never wanted to reach this situation”.

Ministries in the central government of Spain will now assume powers of the Catalan administration.

According to Zerohedge, Spain’s top prosecutor will seek rebellion charges for those responsible for a vote in favor of declaring an independent Catalan republic, an official Spanish spokesman said according to The Independent. The spokesman said the prosecutor is looking to determine if the charges should be limited to the Catalan cabinet, including President Carles Puigdemont and Vice President Oriol Junqueras, or if they should also include members of the parliament’s governing board and lawmakers.

The official, who spoke under condition of anonymity in line with internal rules, said the charges could be brought as early as Monday. As Mr. Maza warned,”The rebellion crime is punishable by 30 years in prison if it is a crime of considerable gravity, of course…if the Catalan police did not comply with the order, Spain would take over control of the force.”

Via the AFP…