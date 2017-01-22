Madonna calls for violence and hate, “I have thought an awful lot about blowing up The White House”

Madonna really is a lot like Hillary Clinton. Violent, corrupt, and manipulative.

Aside from dropping numerous f*** bombs in her speech to a huge crowd of liberal religious worshippers, Madonna also threw out some fresh bait for some crazy liberal radical to undertake…blowing up the president.

“I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, and I know this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair.”

The liberal left is so inclusive, tolerant and peaceful.

Where were was the outrage when Bill Clinton was killing Christian women and children in Serbia

Where was this outrage when Hillary Clinton was killing women and children in secular Libya?

Where was this outrage when Barack Obama was killing women and children in Afghanistan, Somalia, Yemen, and secular, liberal Syria…

All the while funding ISIS, a group that persecutes and kills gays, and wishes to impose Sharia Law.

I have a special F*** YOU saved up for Madonna and every single person that descended onto DC in protest of a man that has not killed a living thing in his life.

Leave it to Zerohedge to ask these half a million snowflakes, radical feminists, anarchists, and cuckold beta males…“What was the March about again?”

