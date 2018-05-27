‘We have common roots with Russia,’ says French President

Speaking at a plenary session at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, Emmanuel Macron, a guest of honor at the international event, which featured over 15,000 participants from over 100 countries, stated. Macron advocated a ‘new economic and social model’ of cooperation between Paris and Moscow, iterating a sentiment that seems to be the polar opposite of the overwhelming rusophobic mentality that has been sweeping the west for going on two years now.

TASS reports:

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron would like Russia to remain a member of the Council of Europe, as he himself said at the plenary session of the of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) “I would like Russia to remain in the Council of Europe,” he said. “We should maintain dialogue with everyone, we have common roots. We need to work on new projects. We must also work on a new economic and social model that would help improve the standards of living,” Macron noted. Russia and France must work together to build an atmosphere of trust, he said. “I want us to work arm-in-arm to build an atmosphere of trust,” he said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. “We must bridge the gaps and, despite all the shocks, we must re-build partnership,” he stressed.

Prior to Trump’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Macron literally got behind Trump as he demonstrated that he was willing to be a partner in crime with America on its activities to destabilize the Middle East when he joined Trump’s coalition to conduct a ‘precision strike’ against targets in Damascus last month.

He even went to Washington, DC to schmooze Trump in an effort to remain in the Iran accord, but to little avail as Trump went right ahead in his bull dozer fashion and signed the withdrawal decree on May 8th, also reimposing economic sanctions on the Middle Eastern country. Macron has pulled a 180 and gone in the exact opposite direction, so it seems.

He has gone from accusing Russia of multiple nefarious plots and denouncing Russia’s alleged ‘aggression’ to pleading with Putin to remain in the European Council and to proposing multi billion dollar economic initiatives, while slamming Trump’s unilateralism and protectionist policies.

Macron is not alone in this, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also travelled to Sochi to meet Putin for similar reasons, as well as, most recently, to China, whom else Trump has recently been in a fit with.

As events unfold, it will be interesting to watch how much further these ties will develop, and how strong they will be, as they must be in order to oppose the will and policy of Washington.

