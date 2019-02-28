Connect with us

Macron resorts to smear tactics and censorship to combat Yellow Vests (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 92.
Alex Christoforou

Published

3 hours ago

on

179 Views

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Emmanuel Macron’s claim that Yellow Vests protestors are extremists, fully responsible for the recent violence plaguing France.

Macron issued a warning to Yellow Vests protesters who take part in demonstrations, that they will now be considered (by default) as “complicit” in fueling the unrest that has hit France for more than three months.

Macron proceeded to brand the protestors as anti-semitic, vowing to not only punish protestors in the streets, but also online, with lifetime social media bans for all those who dare to question “Jupiter’s” rule over France.

Via The Express UK

The grassroots movement started online as a peaceful protest against rising fuel costs, but has tapped into broader frustration at the sense of a squeeze on household purchasing power. He said during a debate with senior officials from eastern France: “Now it has to be said that those who join violent protests are complicit in the worst [acts]! We cannot, in a reasonable way, ban the protest but there needs to be a clear message from everyone against violence.

“I believe in a democracy that fosters debate but I do not believe in a democracy that fosters disorder.”

He said it was a “miracle” no police officers had been killed.

Ten people have died in connection with the protests, most in road accidents related to Yellow Vest blockades.

Authorities have blamed the worst of the violence on anarchists, anti-capitalists and extreme groups on the fringes of the yellow vest movement, which began in mid-November over rising fuel costs but quickly morphed into an anti-Macron revolt.

Driving the unrest is anger, particularly among the working class, over a squeeze on household incomes, and a belief that Mr Macron is deaf to citizens’ needs as he enacts economic reforms seen as favouring the wealthy.

Now in their 15 week, the protests have already forced him into concessions.

At the height of the unrest in December, Mr Macron promised tax cuts for pensioners, wage rises for the poorest workers and the scrapping of planned fuel tax increases, at a cost to the Treasury of some 10 billion euros (£8.5 billion).

But Mr Macron’s comments prompted a flurry of outrage, with the opposition jumping at the opportunity to excoriate the young leader.

“This is a Macron we know well: he is contemptuous. The president isn’t concerned about the causes of the crisis and is not looking for solutions… He is pitting the French against one another,” sovereignist Nicolas Dupont-Aignan told the TV channel Public Sénat.

Far-left lawmaker Eric Coquerel, of the opposition La France Insoumise party, questioned on Twitter whether France is “still a democracy” as he recalled the “fundamental right to protest”.

Fabien Roussel, the national secretary of the French Communist Party, for his part, said that “a normal democracy is a democracy that listens to its people.”

But the most scathing response came from Jacline Mouraud, the 51-year-old hypnotherapist credited with sparking the anti-government rebellion.

In a statement to AFP, Mrs Mouraud said that Mr Macron’s comments amounted to a “call to violence,” and accused him of “criminalising genuine protesters”.

“While I have always condemned the acts of violence on the sidelines of the protests, today it is Mr Macron who is complicit in the worst, by refusing to listen to the suffering and despair of the French people.”

Earlier this month, lawmakers approved an anti-rioting bill giving police the power to ban suspected thugs from demonstrating without seeking oversight from a judge, in a controversial bid to end the violence that has marred the movement.

Violators face a six-month prison sentence and a €7,500 (£6,400) fine.

The new law would also allow fines of €15,000 (£12,800) and a one-year prison sentence for protesters covering or masking their faces in an effort to escape identification.

It would also give riot police greater powers to search demonstrators for weapons.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner dismissed claims that the bill was “freedom killing,” and said it was needed in response to a “handful of hooligans who threaten our right to demonstrate”.

The draft legislation is expected to return to the upper house of parliament on March 12.

More Lies Under Oath: Michael Cohen’s Disproven Testimony on February 27th

WikiLeaks contradicted Michael Cohen’s congressional testimony in a tweet, saying that founder Julian Assange never spoke on the phone with Trump adviser Roger Stone. 
Eric Zuesse

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 28, 2019

By

Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen gave false testimony to Congress on Wednesday, February 27th, when he said that Trump had been phoned by Roger Stone in advance of the Wikileaks dump of Hillary Clinton’s emails and that Stone at that time told Trump that Stone had just gotten off the phone with Julian Assange who had just told Stone that there would soon be a big dump by Wikileaks of damaging files from Clinton.

On February 27th, Cohen told Congress:

Mr. Trump knew from Roger Stone in advance about the WikiLeaks drop of emails.

In July 2016, days before the Democratic convention, I was in Mr. Trump’s office when his secretary announced that Roger Stone was on the phone.

Mr. Trump put Mr. Stone on the speakerphone. Mr. Stone told Mr. Trump that he had just gotten off the phone with Julian Assange and that Mr. Assange told Mr. Stone that, within a couple of days, there would be a massive dump of emails that would damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Mr. Trump responded by stating to the effect of “wouldn’t that be great.”

However, on that same day, both Wikileaks and Roger Stone said that this didn’t happen. On February 27th, The Hill headlined “WikiLeaks disputes Cohen, says Assange never talked to Stone”, and Rachel Frazin reported that,

WikiLeaks contradicted Michael Cohen’s congressional testimony in a tweet Wednesday, saying that founder Julian Assange never spoke on the phone with Trump adviser Roger Stone. 

“WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange has never had a telephone call with Roger Stone,” WikiLeaks tweeted. “WikiLeaks publicly teased its pending publications on Hillary Clinton and published > 30k of her emails on 16 March 2016.” …

Stone also denied Cohen’s allegation in a text message to The Hill. 

“Mr. Cohen’s statement is not true,” Stone said. … Stone … said he has never had direct contact with WikiLeaks, but said he did have a back channel to the group.

Moreover, there’s absolute proof that Wikileaks gave advance warning on 12 June 2016 — the month prior to the incident that Cohen recounted — because Britain’s ITV had headlined on 12 June 2016 “Julian Assange, founder of Wikileaks, said on Sunday that the journalist organisation is planning to release upcoming leaks in relation to US presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton.” That report said, “Speaking to Peston on Sunday, Mr Assange said Wikileaks has further information relating to claims circulating since 2015 that Clinton had in the past used her family’s private email server for official communications.”

If Mr. Stone had seen or heard about that Assange interview in June of 2016, he could have known even prior to July 2016 that Wikileaks was soon going to release things from Clinton’s personal computer.

Regarding the truthfulness track-record of Roger Stone, it is not flawless, but regarding the truthfulness track-record of Wikileaks, it is flawless, and Wikileaks said on February 27th that “founder Julian Assange never spoke on the phone with Trump adviser Roger Stone.”

Of course, regarding the truthfulness track-record of Michael Cohen, it’s infamous, and that’s the reason why he was sentenced to prison.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of  They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of  CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

Tensions rise between nuclear powers India and Pakistan in disputed Kashmir (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 91.
Alex Christoforou

Published

21 hours ago

on

February 27, 2019

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss airstrikes launched by India against what it says are militants in Pakistani territory, in what has become a major escalation of tensions between the two countries.

The Indian government said the airstrikes strikes targeted a training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group in Balakot. Pakistan countered by saying its jets had forced back the Indian planes and denied there were any casualties.

Via the BBC…

India accuses Pakistan of allowing militant groups to operate on its territory and says Pakistani security agencies played a role in the suicide attack on 14 February, which was claimed by JeM and killed 40 Indian troops.

Pakistan denies any role and says it does not provide safe haven to militants.Balakot is in Pakistan’s north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Residents there told BBC Urdu they were woken by loud explosions. Pakistan condemned the strike and said it would respond “at the time and place of its choosing”.

The strikes are the first launched across the line of control – the de facto border that divides India-administered Kashmir from Pakistan-administered Kashmir – since a war between the two countries in 1971.

Both India and Pakistan claim all of Muslim-majority Kashmir, but control only parts of it. The nuclear-armed nations have fought three wars and a limited conflict since independence from Britain in 1947 – and all but one were over Kashmir.

Via Zerohedge

With most of the world distracted by President Trump’s second summit meeting with Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, tensions between two nuclear-armed powers flared roughly 2,000 miles West in the contested border region of Kashmir.

In retaliation for one of the deadliest terror attacks in the history of the long-running Kashmiri insurgency – earlier this month, a Muslim ‘mujahidin’ drove a car loaded with explosives into a bus packed with Indian paramilitary soldiers, killing more than 40 – Indian fighter jets carried out a tactical strike on what the Indian government described as a training camp for the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), killing more than 300 militants and infuriating the government in Islamabad, which condemned the attack and insinuated that it could launch a counter-strike of its own, with Prime Minister Imran Khan warning the nation of 200 million and its armed forces to “remain prepared for all eventualities.”

Unsurprisingly, the two countries offered contrasting descriptions of the attack. Here’s more from Al Jazeera:

Indian fighter jets on Tuesday crossed into Pakistani territory, conducting what the foreign ministry in New Delhi termed a “non-military pre-emptive action” against armed group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), dramatically escalating tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours weeks after a suicide attack in the disputed Kashmir region.

Pakistan reported the Indian airspace incursion, with military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor saying its air force jets were scrambling to respond, forcing the Indian aircraft to “release [their] payload in haste while escaping”.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, however, asserted that the jets had hit their target, and that “a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated”.

“The government of India is firmly and resolutely committed to taking all necessary measures to fight the menace of terrorism,” he told reporters in New Delhi. “Hence this non-military pre-emptive action was specifically targeted at the Jaish-e-Mohammed camp.”

One professor said this was the first time Indian air forces had crossed the “line of control” dividing Kashmir in more than four decades…

“The last time the Indian Air Force crossed the line of control intentionally and publicly to conduct air strikes was 1971,” Vipin Narang, an associate professor of political science at MIT said via email, referring to the last Indo-Pakistan war.

…And the strike also marked the first time that Indian air forces had attacked a “terrorist target” on Pakistani territory.

C Uday Bhaskar, the director of the Society for Policy Studies based in New Delhi, said: “India has sent a very firm signal.”

“The fact that air power has been used for the first time against a terrorist target to my mind signalled to Pakistan that India is demonstrating resolve in terms of using military power, particularly air power,” he said.

In response to the Feb. 14 terror attack that initially sent tensions soaring, the Indian Army said earlier on Feb. 19 that it had killed a JeM leader in Kashmir who was a Pakistani national with links to the ISI, Pakistan’s intelligence service. Pakistan has denied any links.

Bloomberg described the attack as “the worst escalation” between the two countries since 2001, when India and Pakistan moved ballistic missiles and troops to the contested border following an attack on India’s parliament in New Delhi.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi accused India of violating the line of control during a televised press conference.

“India has committed aggression against Pakistan today – I will call it a grave aggression,” Qureshi said.

Relations between the historic arch-rivals has been extremely tense since a suicide car bombing, claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed, on Feb. 14 in Kashmir killed 40 members of India’s security forces. Jaish-e-Mohammed is a United Nations designated terrorist group.

Anybody who needs a refresher on the roots of the Kashmir conflict should watch this video from Al Jazeera:

Though the region is majority Muslim, India controls two-thirds of Kashmir:

As we reported earlier, Rand Corp estimated a decade ago that a nuclear exchange between India and Pakistan would kill two million people immediately, and another 100 million during the ensuing weeks. Major water sources in the two countries would be contaminated. Clouds of radioactive dust would blow around the globe.

And there are a few key aggravating factors that differentiate this incident between other recent flareups along South Asia’s most contentious border: Looming elections in India have made the Hindu nationalist government in New Delhi fearful of being perceived as “soft” on Muslim terrorists. And in response to India’s clearly superior conventional weapons heft, Pakistan has refused to rule out the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons if confronted with a superior military threat.

And with that, the world inches closer and closer to all-out nuclear war.

Domestic posturing or true escalation? Analyst fears new Kashmir incident prelude to global conflict

While Islamabad preached “restraint” on Wednesday, if it does strike back, India could unleash a full-scale war.
RT

Published

21 hours ago

on

February 27, 2019

By

Via RT

India’s raid into Pakistan was a calculated provocation, and if New Delhi isn’t just playing to its home electorate, major world powers will be dragged into a war, a political analyst tells RT.

“What would they expect to happen? They are quite aware of Pakistan’s right to defend its territory. What is India hoping to gain?” Darius Shahtahmasebi, a New Zealand-based political analyst, says.

Either India is making a statement, posturing for its domestic population that it is doing something about Kashmir. Or they are actually trying to escalate the issue further, because they know that eventually Pakistan will respond

While Islamabad preached “restraint” on Wednesday, if it does strike back, India could unleash a full-scale war. And Shahtahmasebi believes that even if the two countries decide to leave their nuclear arsenals off the table and engage in conventional localized warfare, the impact will be global.

He notes that Pakistan is the nexus of Saudi geopolitical ambitions in the area, and India is a rising superpower, able to rely on support from Western allies. For China, the region is the main artery for its ambitious One Belt-One Road project.

“It’s not a minor conflict the rest of the world can close its eyes to. It would bring in China, it would bring in Saudi Arabia, it would bring in the United States, though as a former or current ally of both adversaries, it is now unclear quite where it stands during the Trump administration,” Shahtahmasebi told RT.

