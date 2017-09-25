London Mayor Sadiq Khan compares US President Donald Trump to ISIS

In a breaking post yesterday, The Duran confirmed that the Russian Defense Minsitry has released photos showing ISIS, the SDF and US special forces working side-by-side on the battlefield in Dier ez-Zor, Syria.

The London Mayor could have cited such information to show that (much like the Obama Administration before him), the Trump administration continues to support ISIS…but Khan decided to play the identity politics card instead of the fact card, when drawing parallels between US President Trump and the terror oganisation.

The Sun UK reports…

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has accused President Donald Trump of using ISIS-style language by calling for a “total shutdown” of US borders to Muslims.

Speaking at an event at the Labour party conference in Brighton, Khan also claimed he’d become a “reluctant participant” in the continuing spat between himself and the outspoken Republican.

Khan is also angered by the President’s call for a ban on Muslims particularly as it’s reported he would make an exception for the Mayor.

He told a Guardian Live event: “My view was firstly ‘I’m not exceptional’ and secondly ‘Think about what you are saying.’ Because what you are saying is not dissimilar to what Daesh or so-called IS says.

“They say that there is a clash of civilisations, it is not possible to be a Muslim and a westerner, and the west hates us. And you are inadvertently playing their game, you are helping them.”

He said Trump’s ban on travellers gave the “wrong impression” of the religion.

“I’m a westerner, but also a very proud Muslim. There are some people who want to divide our communities – I’m not going to let them,” Khan said.

Khan added Trump was “ignorant” about Muslims and called for his state visit planned for next year to be cancelled.

He said: “I think at a time when the President of the United States is doing and saying so many things that we disagree with, the idea of just rolling out the red carpet and having a state visit is wrong.”

When asked about his long-running feud with Trump, he hinted his rival’s knowledge of the Islamic faith was limited to what he sees in the media.

“I’m happy to educate people who are ignorant,” Khan told the audience.