London: Why #hashtagging doesn’t stop terror (VIDEO)

An associated #hashtag appears on social media every time there is a terror attack, that is, except in non-white countries. Do people really believe this is supposed to send a message to those committing violence and terror?

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Peter Lavelle discuss the latest terror attack in London, and why people should start thinking differently if they ever want to prevent terrorism in the first place.

READ MORE: Hashtags have not discouraged ISIS from attacking London (Video)

Speak to Peter and Alex on Skype and suggest a topic for them to cover in their next video: http://theduran.com/the-duran-sponsor-program/

Follow us: https://www.facebook.com/thedurancom

Follow us: https://twitter.com/TheDuran_com

Download the app! Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.theduran.app&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1

iPhone: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/the-duran/id1216154022?mt=8

And don’t forget to SUBSCRIBE!