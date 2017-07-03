A list of “truths” that CNN pushes on its viewers (Video)

After Tump’s wrestling CNN meme, CNN’s Brian Stelter tweeted how “hurt” he was that people are now being mean to CNN.

Paul Joseph Watson says “Boo-hoo.”

Millions of people are exposed to extreme anti-journalism views daily. Example: memes equating journalists to terrorists. This is harmful. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 28, 2017

While Stelter, social justice warriors, and all of the mainstream media liberal left (including fake news CNN) are complaining about how harmful Trump’s memes can be, let’s talk about what is truly harmful, and how CNN pushes harmful, dangerous, fake news…