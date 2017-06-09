“I like him”…Vladimir Putin discusses John McCain with Oliver Stone (Video)

Article first appeared on RussiaFeed.

In the latest video clip segment for the Showtime documentary of Vladimir Putin by Oscar ward winning director Oliver Stone, the Russian President surprisingly speaks with respect for Senator John McCain, a neocon warmonger, who consistently calls for conflict with Russia and played an integral role in the US coup in Ukraine in 2014.

Putin told Stone in Moscow…

“Well, honestly, I like Senator McCain to a certain extent. And I’m not joking. I like him because of his patriotism, and I can relate to his consistency in fighting for the interests of his own country.”

RT reports that the Russian President compared US Senator McCain to the Ancient Roman Senator, Cato the Elder, who routinely signed off his speeches, regardless of the subject, with the phrase, “Carthage must be destroyed.”

“People with such convictions, like the Senator you mentioned, they still live in the Old World. And they’re reluctant to look into the future, they are unwilling to recognize how fast the world is changing.” “They do not see the real threat, and they cannot leave behind the past, which is always dragging them back,” “Unfortunately there are many senators like this in the United States.”

Last month, during a visit to Australia, Senator McCain called Vladimir Putin, “the premier and most important threat, more so than ISIS.”

McCain would know since he has had multiple, intimate meetings with ISIS and its leaders.