Democrats are turning into cartoonish figures with the never ending Russiagate fake news, for which no evidence has surfaced, after a year of investigation.

Jimmy Dore explains the ridiculous “Trump = Moscow Mule” mentality that is destroying the United States.

Meanwhile this cartoon sums up the paranoia on the left, which is reaching straitjacket, padded room levels.

Via: Townhall.com

What do you think?