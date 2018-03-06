Letter to USA About Russia’s New Weapons – From a DPR Soldier

After V. V. Putin’s historic speech on March 1st, 2018, and the revelations of Russia formidable new weapons, I wrote a letter to my friends and family, and all the good people in the USA. I wanted them to know that Russia isn’t threatening them, or anyone, that there is an opportunity as well as a warning for them, and that they are the only ones who can stop the 3rd World War before it starts. I explained the responsibility they have, as well as the benefits if they rise to the occasion, and the price they will pay if they do not.

Please read and share. It is important people in the USA get this message and understand it.

http://www.russelltexasbentley.com/2018/03/letter-to-america-opportunity-and.html

