LeBron James calls US President Trump a “bum”

Golden State Warriors reject White House invitation.

Golden State NBA star Stephen Curry got political this weekend, discussing his Championship team’s impending visit to White House…

“I don’t want to go! Hopefully that will inspire some change”

US President Trump fired back at Curry’s liberal lunacy with this tweet…

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!

Hillary Clinton surrogate LeBron James has now joined the NBA political bandwagon calling the US President Trump a ‘bum’…

Meanwhile the Golden State Warriors released a statement Saturday afternoon rejecting the White House invitation in its entirety…

“…We accept that President Trump has made it clear that we are not invited. We believe there is nothing more American than our citizens having the right to express themselves freely on matters important to them. We’re dissappointed that we did not have an opportunity during this process to share our views or have open dialogue on issues impacting our communities that we felt would be important to raise.”

“In lieu of a visit to the White House, we have decided that we’ll constructively use our trip to the nation’s capitol in February to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion–the values that we embrace as an organization.”


