Lebanese Army preparing operation against ISIS on Syrian border

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The army of Lebanon currently conducts firearms proficiency drills as it prepares for the upcoming military operation against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia), which is set to take place on the border with Syria, a source, familiar with the situation, told Sputnik Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Lebanon’s Higher Defense Council said that the country’ leadership approved recommendations on military operation to liberate areas bordering Syria in Ras Baalbek and Al Qaa from the IS terrorists.

“What the Lebanese army does in this direction is connected with the weapons practice prior to the battle, a date of which is not being revealed yet due to a number of reasons, some of which are classified, while the others are related to logistics,” the source said.

The source added that necessary measures were underway to ensure the security of civilians, who live on the area of the planned military operation.

According to the source, the statement of the Higher Defense Council was a sign that the operation against IS would be launched soon.

Currently the Islamic State has control over 54 square miles of the Lebanese borderline territory in the mountain regions of Ras Baalbek and Al Qaafrom and 21 square miles of Syrian borderline territory.