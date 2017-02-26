The leaks from the Trump administration are remarkably unremarkable

The nature of the leaks and the publishers the information has been passed to, says far more about what's going on the Washington than the content of the leaks.

When Julian Assange’s Wikileaks, published the infamous Clinton and DNC emails during the course of the US Presidential Election, the world learnt a great deal.

People learned that

–Bernie Sanders had his election stolen from him through.

–Hillary Clinton was deeper in bed with Saudi Arabia and Qatar than many suspected.

–‘Pay for play’ was a real scandal.

–Hillary Clinton was hated on a personal level by some of her own supporters/volunteers/workers.

–Donald Trump’s statements about Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin proved to be correct

And these are just the ‘greatest hits’ from a long record.

Although just over a month old, Donald Trump’s administration has been subject to a number of leaks, typically by anonymous individuals from within deep state organisations, more often than not from the intelligence community.

The leaks are a clear attempt to not only discredit the new administration and infuriate Trump, but they are designed to demonstrate the deep state’s lack of confidence in and support for the Trump administration.

I support the publication of leaked information which is genuinely in the public good. This is why I remain a total defender and supporter of Julian Assange and Wikileaks.

But when it comes to the leaks on what goes in in the Trump administration, none of them have been significant, interesting or even entertaining.

Some of the worst information to come out of the Trump leaks is that Trump intends to do what he has promised to do.

If the most ‘frightening’ leak to ‘blight’ the new administration is that Michael Flynn had a respectful conversation with the Russian Ambassador to the US, affirming that the administration intends to make US-Russia relations better rather than worse, it’s rather less important than a revelation about hypothetical plans for a CIA coup in Iran, and less salacious than learning how Bill Clinton made a heterodox use of his cigars.

Thus far, all of the leaks from the Trump administration have been made by those who clearly do not like The Donald and because of this, the leaks have been passed exclusively to mainstream media outlets who will run stories on anything that fits their own anti-Trump narrative.

By contrast, Wikileaks is an international outlet without any agenda other than to expose the full truth on any information they can verify. Thus far, Wikileaks have a totally accurate record in terms of varying the legitimacy of the information they publish.

I do not doubt that had the information leaked from the Trump administration been passed to and verified by Wikileaks, Assange and his crew would have published it without fear or favour.

This is why it is telling that none of the information was passed to Wikileaks. It was instead passed exclusively to the liberal mainstream media. This is because the Trump leaks are all about an overt agenda rather than important revelations which could of course later by used to boost an agenda.

In this case, the uninteresting leaks are only useful as puzzle pieces in the wider ‘let’s destroy Trump’ jigsaw puzzle produced by the mainstream media.

I’m all for free speech and I’m all for the free publication of information crucial to the public good.

Indeed the leaks have done the public a service. They have demonstrated that the friends of the mainstream media are pathetic, greedy, frivolous and too embarrassed to even put their names behind their actions.

This is why I believe the leaks will backfire. Donald Trump is a remarkably scandal free man. The worse that can be said about him is that he appears to mean what he says and wants to keep his promises.

When one tries to scandalise such a man, it makes one look like a kind of lethargic Goliath, not a heroic David…that title continues to belong to people like Julian Assange, Bradley Manning and Edward Snowden.