Leaked video shows Starbucks founder tell his employees that Trump is creating “chaos”

Donald Trump is creating "chaos" that is impacting the American economy, according to Starbucks' current chairman Howard Schultz.

More liberal left hysteria, moving towards fascism, as the hate for Trump is leading prominent public figures to call on their followers to stop Trump by any means necessary.

For the radical left, the violence and hate they practice against anyone and everyone who disagrees with their neo-liberal dogma is justified. Trump represents a conservative force that stands in the way of open borders, open bathrooms, and gender fluidity…and if need be, than a totalitarian state is needed in order to suppress Trumpism.

Following on the heels of CNN Host Kathy Griffin’s mock Trump beheading, founder and ex-Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz told Starbucks workers that Trump is creating ‘chaos’ that is impacting the economy in leaked video.

In a leaked video obtained by Business Insider, Schultz said told the company’s support staff in Seattle in February.

“The world is screwed up. People are unsettled.” “There is a tremendous amount of pressure and anxiety in America.” “We have a president that is creating episodic chaos every single day, and that is no doubt affecting consumer behavior.”

Schultz said he believed Starbucks was perhaps uniquely positioned to thrive in Trump’s “chaos”…

“We have an antidote.” “We always have. And that’s the sense of community, the third place, and the environment that we create around family.”

