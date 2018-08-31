Leader of Donetsk People’s Republic killed in explosion

RT and TASS reported on August 31 that the Aleksandr Zacharchenko, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, was killed in an explosion that took place in a cafe in Central Donetsk city. The explosion also injured several other top officials who were with him. RT continues in their report:

“The head of the DNR, Alenksandr Zakharchenko, has died as a result of a terrorist act,” a spokesperson of the self-proclaimed republic’s administration told journalists, revealing no details of the incident. “An improvised explosive device was planted inside the café … right near the entrance,” Aleksandr Kazakov, an advisor to the DNR leader, told RT, adding that the killers apparently knew that Zakharchenko would arrive at the café and were “waiting” for him. A state of emergency has been imposed, Kazakov said, adding that borders with both Ukraine and Russia were sealed as the security services are “actively searching for the potential perpetrators.” One of Zakharchenko’s deputies also sustained severe injuries in the blast while several bodyguards died in the incident, Kazakov said. He added that Zakharchenko died at the scene as well, contrary to the earlier reports suggesting he was injured and succumbed to his wounds in a hospital. Moscow condemned 42-year-old Zakharchenko’s murder, adding that it could be detrimental to the whole peace process in Ukraine. The death of the DNR leader could have a particularly negative impact on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian Senate’s International Affairs Committee, said. There is “every reason to believe” that Zakharchenko’s murder was orchestrated by Kiev, which “has repeatedly resorted to such methods to get rid of dissidents and undesirables,” Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said. “Instead of abiding by the Minsk Agreements and seeking ways to resolve the internal [Ukrainian] conflict, the Kiev warmongers opted for a terrorist scenario, thus exacerbating an already tense situation in the region,” she added. The Ukrainian security service, the SBU, has denied involvement in the killing of the DNR head.

Aleksandr Zackharchenko was born in Donetsk in 1976. He was a graduate of the Donetsk College of Industrial Automation with a degree in mining electromechanics. He became the leader of the breakaway republic of Donetsk in August of 2014, after the EuroMaidan coup overthrew the lawfully elected Yanukovich government in Ukraine earlier that year.

He was hugely popular as a leader and survived several assassination attempts, presumably also orchestrated by Kyiv, before this one took place. Under his leadership, Donetsk has actively refused to accept the Kyivan regime, and presently a state of civil war exists with both Donetsk and its neighboring province, Lugansk; both fighting the Western Ukrainian forces.

With Petro Poroshenko intending not to renew the friendship treaty with Moscow, this event signals that Ukraine’s present leadership believes it can dig in and act as it pleases in violation of the Minsk and Minsk II accords, which it did sign agreement to.

An analysis provided by political scientist Rostislav Ishchenko (translated by StalkerZone.org) gives his thoughts: