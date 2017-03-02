Le Pen’s immunity lifted by EU Parliament. European Union meddles in French elections to prevent Le Pen victory

No surprise here.

The EU will do anything to protect its open borders policy from any bad press, and concurrently work to influence the French elections so as to prevent National Front party leader Marine Le Pen from having any chance of winning.

Le Pen, as France’s President, would most certainly mean the end of the European Union, and that would be the end of the massive kleptocracy mafia running their game in the ivory towers of Brussels.

As was widely expected, the totalitarian institution known as the European Parliament, lifted the EU parliamentary immunity of Le Pen on Thursday for tweeting pictures of Islamic State violence.

We have moved beyond the ridiculous “word have power” meme, championed by snowflakes around the world, towards a “tweets have power” subtext.

Le Pen is currently under investigation in France for posting three graphic images of Islamic State executions on Twitter in December 2015. One of those images was the beheading of American journalist James Foley.

What does this all mean? Le Pen’s immunity shielded her from prosecution. By lifting the immunity, the EU Parliament opens the door to eventual legal action against her. Just in time for the French elections, and all of this going down after a request from the French judiciary.

You will hear no mainstream media screams about the EU meddling in France’s elections.

Reuters reports…

The move grants the prosecutor looking into the affair power to bring Le Pen in for police questioning. In the next steps, the prosecutor could drop the case, appoint an investigating magistrate to delve further into it, or send it straight to trial. A trial date ahead of the election in April and May would require the French legal process to go much faster than it normally does. The offence being considered is “publishing violent images”, which under certain circumstances can carry a penalty of three years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros ($78,930). She has denounced the legal proceedings against her as political interference in the campaign and called for a moratorium on judicial investigations until the election period has passed. Le Pen has already seen her earnings as MEP cut for a different case involving alleged misuse of EU funds. Polls say Le Pen will win the first of the two election rounds but lose in the runoff. They also show that her legal battles seem to have little effect on her supporters. The vote on Thursday by a large show of hands in the plenary of the EU Parliament confirmed a preliminary decision taken on Tuesday by the legal affairs committee of the EU legislature. In the report underpinning parliament’s decision, eurosceptic 5 Star Movement lawmaker Laura Ferrara said that although the images posted by Le Pen were easily accessible on several websites, “this does not alter the fact that their violent nature is likely to undermine human dignity”. Le Pen’s move was seen as not appropriate for a member of the European Parliament, the report said. Ferrara also said that there was no reason to think Le Pen was being persecuted judicially because “the speed at which legal proceedings have been taken against Marine Le Pen is comparable to the pace of other proceedings in matters relating to the press and other media”. Le Pen’s immunity has been lifted before, in 2013, by the EU parliament. She was then prosecuted in 2015 with “incitement to discrimination over people’s religious beliefs”, for comparing Muslims praying in public to the Nazi occupation of France during World War Two. Prosecutors eventually recommended the charges be dropped.

The Duran Readers, let us know what you think?