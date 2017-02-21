Le Pen refuses to cover up in meeting with Lebanese Grand Mufti. Will the liberal left applaud or condemn Le Pen?

‘Won’t cover myself up.’ France's Marine Le Pen refuses to wear headscarf, cancels on Lebanese Grand Mufti.

France’s National Front presidential candidate Marine Le Pen refused to wear a headscarf for a meeting with the Lebanese Grand Mufti.

Le Pen was scheduled to meet Sheikh Abdellatif Deriane, the Grand Mufti of Lebanon, in his office in Beirut on Tuesday, but after arriving, Le Pen was asked to wear a headscarf. She refused.

According to AFP, Le Pen was given a veil by Mufti’s aides. Le Pen told reporters…

“You can pass on my respects to the Grand Mufti, but I will not cover myself up.”

Le Pen noted that at a meeting in 2015 with Egypt’s Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of al-Azhar (a prestigious Sunni Islam title) she wasn’t asked to wear a headscarf.

The Grand Mufti’s press office however said that Le Pen had been informed beforehand of the headscarf requirement.

🇫🇷🇱🇧 Je rencontre ce matin le Patriarche maronite, le Cardinal Bechara Rahi, au siège du Patriarcat à #Bkerké au #Liban. pic.twitter.com/rZnCw161K8 — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) February 21, 2017

Some twitter users praised Le Pen’s stance…

“Well done! You shouldn’t mix politics and religion.”

Elle a bien fait; on ne mélange pas la politique et la religion 👍

Marine Le Pen refuse de porter le voile au Libanhttps://t.co/w8GDIywNp3 — Stéphane C (@StphaneC1) February 21, 2017

“A woman is free and equal,” “Bravo,” “A woman does not have to hide her face in front of a man.”

Bravo à Marine Le Pen, une femme courageuse qui ne se soumet pas aux diktats des uns et des autres. Le voile… https://t.co/Clj2KGyvLt — Verrelle Pascal (@VerrelleP) February 21, 2017

“There are those who speak about women’s rights and there are those who actually defend them. Marine Le Pen.”

Il y a ceux qui parlent du droit des femmes et celle qui défend le droit des femmes #MarineLePen https://t.co/JRk5UbCK25 via @Le_Figaro — Norbert Hekimian (@NorbertHekimian) February 21, 2017

Others on twitter were not so upbeat on Le Pen’s stance saying it was all for “show” and that Le Pen should “adapt” to the country which she is visiting.

Other twitter users said she “had been warned, so it’s just a show! Pitiful!”

Other speculated it “is all an ‘art’ of politics.”

The Duran Readers, let us know what you think?