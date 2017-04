Marine Le Pen wants the EU flag removed from debates: "I want to lead France, not Europe".

That wretched blue flag with gold stars has come to symbolize oppression, war, poverty, and massive Brussels corruption.

A far cry from what the European Union could have been.

Le Pen has the right idea. It is time to do away with the propaganda EU flag that is required, by “EU law”, to be displayed alongside all member nations’ national flag.

