Lavrov's meeting with Macron covered Syria, Ukraine

The meeting occurred without media fanfare or notice

Published

3 hours ago

on

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with French President Emmanuel Macron in a meeting which occurred without media fanfare or notice. That meeting addressed the topics of Syria and Ukraine and came at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin. France and Russia recently coordinated for the first time on a joint humanitarian mission to provide aid to the country, which was unprecedented, being also the first time that a Western country has cooperated with Russia on such matters. Also on topic was the matter of refugees from Syria, which has been a major political problem in Europe during recent months, especially for Italy and Germany, as many of Syria’s refugees fled to neighboring states or even countries within the EU. Lavrov’s meeting with the French leader came a week after Putin’s meeting with US President Donald Trump in Helsinki, in which Putin discussed the matter of Syria refugees and the reconstruction of the Middle Eastern country with the American President.

France24 reports:

PARIS (AFP) –
French President Emmanuel Macron held an unannounced meeting on Tuesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, his office said.

Lavrov was accompanied by Russia’s army chief Valery Gerasimov to the Elysee just a few hours after the two met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her foreign minister Heiko Maas in Berlin.

The meeting had been requested by Russian President Vladimir Putin who had spoken with his French counterpart last week, Macron’s office said.

On Syria, Moscow raised the subject of the “return of refugees” who had fled to Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey as well as Germany.

Paris and Moscow last weekend carried out a joint humanitarian operation at a Syrian rebel enclave taken by regime forces in April. It was the first humanitarian aid mission between Russia and a Western country.

The talks also included discussion of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the Elysee said.

Paris and Berlin are both part of a long-stalled peace process in the smouldering Ukraine war, which has claimed 10,000 lives since 2014.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also attended Tuesday’s meeting.

Macron’s meeting with the Russians came a week after the summit between Putin and US President Donald Trump, where Moscow had proposed cooperation with Washington on the question of Syrian refugees and rebuilding the country.

The refugee problem almost saw Merkel’s coalition collapse, and had some influence in Italy’s recent fruit basket turnover elections. They’ve also been a matter of contention in Spain, France, Turkey, and Austria, among others. A recent EU meeting resulted in a voluntary program of migrant accommodation for EU countries, meaning that each member of the union accepts migrants on a voluntary basis. Secondary migration within the EU was also confronted. Specific actions were quick to materialize following the EU summit in Brussels, wherein the German interior Minister sought to further put a stop to secondary migration, and the proposal of plans to deport migrants who had originally filed for asylum elsewhere.

Trump's Iran 'blind spot' may be pushing U.S. to strike Iran as early as next month (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 66.
Alex Christoforou

Published

50 mins ago

on

July 27, 2018

By

US President Donald Trump is reportedly prepared to strike at the heart of Iran’s nuclear capability as early as next month.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the possibility that the United States may be heading towards conflict with Iran, and what this means for the volatile region, and world, should Trump’s all-caps tweet turn out to be more than a simple warning.

According to Australian news outlet, News.com.au, senior figures in the Turnbull Government, the US is almost ready to pull the trigger on sites related to Iran’s nuclear program, in a move that would no doubt impact the wider region.

The unnamed sources told the ABC that Australian defence facilities would likely help identify targets in Iran, as would British intelligence agencies.

Pine Gap, the top-secret spy base in the Northern Territory, is considered crucial for its role in directing American spy satellites.

Sources said Australian agencies could potentially help isolate targets as part of our ongoing Five Eyes intelligence pact with the US, the UK, Canada and New Zealand — although they noted Canada and New Zealand would be unlikely to play a military role in the conflict.

Australia has separated itself from rising tensions between the US and Iran, instead urging the Middle Eastern giant to take a peaceful role in the region.

“Australia is urging Iran to be a force for peace and stability in the region,” Foreign Minister Julie Bishop told ABC radio yesterday.

“The relationship between the United States and Iran is a matter for them.

“What we are looking to do is to ensure that all parties embrace peaceful and stable principles to ensure that our region is safe.”

Earlier this week, the US President launched an all-caps tweet towards Iran, following a warning from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that the “mother of all wars” would take place if the US maintained its hostilities towards Iran.

Rouhani told a gathering of Iranian diplomats…

“Mr Trump, don’t play with the lion’s tail, this would only lead to regret.”

“America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.

“You are not in a position to incite the Iranian nation against Iran’s security and interests.”

Trump responded to Rouhani with a tweet on Monday night, warning the Iranian leader to:

“NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN”, or he will “SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE”.

Iran’s Foreign, Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded to Trump’s tweet, saying Iran was “unimpressed” by his stance.

Since sending the all-caps tweet that has the world wondering if Trump is ready to take America to war with Iran, the US President has softened his rhetoric slightly, telling a convention crowd in Kansas City…

“I withdrew the United States from the horrible one-sided Iran nuclear deal, and Iran is not the same country anymore.”

“We’re ready to make a deal.”

Meanwhile back in Iran, a top general says his forces are ready should Trump follows through on his warning.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday there was no need for him to “respond to any nonsensical comment” but General Qassem Soleimani, who heads the elite Revolutionary Guard said on Thursday it was his duty as a soldier to reply.

Soleimani was quoted by news website yjc.ir as saying “we are ready to confront you.”

Soleimani called Mr Trump a “gambler” stating that, “You will start the war but we will end it.”

 

 

Geopolitical fallout to come August, according to the 'Blood Moon' eclipse

‘Something in the world of international politics will snap decisively.’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 27, 2018

By

This Moscow morning started sunny warm and bright until I rummaged in the fridge and saw that I was out of milk as well as coffee. I quickly went outside and walked to the market to pick up the missing morning must-have from the local market.

Waiting in front of the market, as if she were expecting me was the local neighborhood ‘Znakhar”, or Seer, of whom I have written about before. Before I could even enter the shop, she grabbed me by the sleeve and asked whether I knew it as the rare “Blood Moon” today. I said I did not, but I did know I was out of coffee and milk. I bought what I needed, and when I left the shop, she was still there…. waiting, no doubt for me.

Foreigner, she said, this blood moon is very rare and happens only once in this century. I saw that I was in for it as she glanced down meaningfully at the two large full shopping bags at her feet. Getting the hint, I asked if I could carry one and lighten her load… of course, she agreed.

An earful is what I received on the way to her tramway stop. I now know that this blood moon eclipse is due later today (July 27, 2018) and the moon will be obscured completely for an hour and 43 minutes (how did she know this?) and it is the longest total eclipse of the 21st century. To the watcher it will seem to bleed, glowing an eerie red.

Apparently according to my Znakhar acquaintance back in 413 BC, such a blood moon eclipse led to disaster for the Athenian army then ravaging Sicily. Since then not much good happened in the weeks immediately following such lunar events. Folk tales and myths aside, it seems a stretch to me, but apparently, this seeress was expecting something significant to happen between the eclipse and the end of August.

Deciding to humor her, I asked what unexpected event exactly did she expect post-blood moon. She instantly replied “two, maybe three things”. The first according to this woman is some sort of major geological event such as an earthquake or volcanic eruption – she was adamant in this. I said nothing, as who am I to argue with a blood moon specialist?

The second item she expected was that something in the world of international politics would snap decisively. So nu (what)? I asked. She said that the countries of the western world have reached some sort of an inflection point as regards trust and faith in their own institutions and interactions. She went further to say this is a recipe for the most unexpectedly unpredictable events. Those long-standing alliances will fracture, and we should be seeing this ramping up during the latter half of August.

The third thing? I asked. She squinted at me and said that she hoped I have gotten rid of my dollars, and have only rubles or gold/silver in my piggy bank. She continued in her kitchen wise way to insist that any country that spends well above its means will eventually fall under its own weight.

Continuing, she said something interesting, that whatever the news says about the west getting their act together and stopping the printing of money, she added that at this time, in fact they cannot afford not to keep printing or the house of cards will collapse. Thinking to myself, I wondered what she could possibly know about sovereign debt and the massive borrowing spree the western world has been on since 2008.

After a pause, she added, if they print, or they do not print, the value of the money is already gone as there is little faith in it, or the politics that give money energy. Therefore, according to her, QT will not last, and QE will renew and keep growing until collapse. This at a time of a hawkish Powell-led Fed. Well, who knows, maybe this Znakhar sees something the rest of the world does not.

I shall ask her come September!

Objectively speaking, it is unlikely that the July 27 eclipse will have any dramatic effect on history. We nonetheless can be assured of a colorful show as the hues and ranges of color are expected to be spectacular. Still, there is that suspicious corner of my mind that wonders, even though I do not believe in omens or mystical predictions. What if?

The US Air Force could be biggest obstacle to F-35's success

Forbes' Loren Thompson suggests that the US Air Force planner daydreams may be what does the most damage to the F-35 program.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 27, 2018

By

The F-35 Lightning II (a.k.a. Joint Strike Fighter) has been in development and deployment for about 26 years now.

For the sake of comparison, the F-16 Fighting Falcon, one of the fighters the F-35 is slated to replace, took from 1971 to 1976 to go from conceptualization to production.

The newer fighter has been the subject of much criticism for many reasons, including extreme budget overruns, delays in production, reports that up to half the planes on any given flight line are non-functional, and that they suffer in terms of speed, range and combat ability to older designs from the US, Russia, and China.

Nevertheless, the program has been slogging forward, and since 2016, operational squadrons of the aircraft are serving the military forces in the USA and Israel, as well.

In fact, the fighter’s first known combat operations were those carried out by the Israeli Air Force in a May 10, 2018 airstrike against Iranian elite forces operating in the Golan Heights region of southern Syria. To date, over 305 have been completely built.

By many accounts, the plane is actually being described as superb, “a dream to fly”, and many of the earlier problems with production are solved and so output rate of the aircraft is on the upswing. Forbes reports that the aircraft is looking like a success. It comes in three “flavors”, each tailored for the military branches (Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps) it will serve. It is also available to the allied nations of the United States, and it is of interest to many of them.

Nevertheless, Forbes’ writer Loren Thompson reports that the plane may well be a victim of its own design process, at least where the Air Force is concerned. If true, this is a problem (emphasis added):

Nobody needs the F-35 more than the Air Force, which today is operating the oldest combat fleet in its history. Most of the fighters in that fleet were designed long before words like “stealthy” or “digital” became commonplace in military parlance. With U.S. strategy shifting to an emphasis on great-power competition, the ability of these legacy aircraft to survive in airspace near Russia and China is increasingly being questioned. You needn’t take my word for that since I have business ties of one sort or another to several companies working on the program; just check out the various forecasts available at www.af.mil.

The F-35 is the only fighter currently in production that can cope with the emerging warfighting environment. It is invisible to radar. It collects and shares information across vast expanses of the electromagnetic spectrum. It generates ten times as much radiated power for jamming or deceiving enemies as legacy aircraft. And after the most complex flight test program in history, the Air Force knows that all of its key features actually work. So the service is planning to buy F-35s at the rate of about one per week for many years to come.

At that rate, though, it will take decades to recapitalize a fleet that is already on its last legs. Which brings me to an unsettling reality. Because the Air Force version accounts for 72% of the joint buy, and because its “A” variant is the one that most allies want, investment choices that Air Force leaders make over the next dozen or so years will decide whether the F-35 achieves the role originally envisioned for it in revitalizing U.S. air power. If the Air Force scales back its current plan to buy 1,763 F-35s, that will have profoundly negative consequences for other military services, allies and overall U.S. security.
Mr. Thompson goes on to explain the reason for this: the inception of this fighter as a “tri-service program with extensive allied involvement.”
The thought was that multiple participants would share development costs for a big production run of relatively inexpensive planes – less expensive, the theory went, than if each contractor or nation or service developed their own hardware.
While the idea seemed great, its implementation turned out to be amazingly lengthy in terms of time to production, and it featured enormous cost overruns.
The F-16 Fighting Falcon cost US$ 18.8 million per plane in 1998. The F-35 cost per plane ranges from $94.3 million for the A variant the Air Force is getting, to $122.4 million for the B version which is Short Takeoff or Vertical Landing (STOVL) capable. The present hope is to drive the cost per plane below the $85 million threshold by 2019. Still, this is an extremely expensive aircraft. However, if the US Air Force cuts its order, the price per plane will increase.
Oddly enough, the practical future for the plane is seen positively by Mr. Thompson, but he points out what he believes to be a flaw in the mindset of the Air Force itself:

Evidence is beginning to accumulate that the Air Force is not as focused on seeing the F-35 succeed as previously thought. For example, it is not ramping up production of its version at the rate that would deliver the greatest economies, and it is warning that if costs to keep the plane flying are not reduced, it may have to shrink its buy by hundreds of planes. The rationales for these moves are shaky at best, based on muddled thinking and outdated information that ignores key features of the F-35 bargain proposition.

For example, the notion that F-35 is expensive to operate ignores the fact that it will become much less expensive as it matures; ignores the fact that the latest F-35s are already the highest performing aircraft in the Air Force inventory; ignores the fact that the plane is delivering far better reliability than specified by requirements documents; and ignores the fact that its productivity on combat missions will exceed the performance of legacy aircraft by hundreds of percent.

That doesn’t mean that operating costs can’t be reduced faster and deeper than planned, but it does raise the question of why the Air Force is not thinking in more rigorous terms about the plane described in its annual acquisition report as “the centerpiece of our future fighter precision attack capability.” I suspect I know the answer to that question, because I saw a similar breakdown of analysis occur in the Army during the last decade. To put it simply, the Air Force has become too enamored with big ideas about the future to think clearly about the present.

The biggest idea captivating Air Force leaders is that “near peer” adversaries, meaning Russia and China, are catching up with U.S. warfighting technology and may soon surpass it. The service stated in its Air Superiority 2030 Flight Plan that “the Air Force’s projected force structure in 2030 is not capable of fighting and winning” against the “array of potential adversary capabilities” it will likely face. You might infer therefrom that the service needs to buy stealthy, networked F-35s faster, but its flight plan highlights other items.

For instance it wants a “penetrating counterair” capability — maybe a plane, maybe a family of systems — that can operate within Russian and Chinese air space circa 2030. That would enable it to protect the Air Force’s next-generation bomber in attacks on the most densely-defended targets, or conduct search-and-destroy missions against time-sensitive targets. Obviously, this would require greater endurance than traditional fighters. It also wants unmanned strike and reconnaissance aircraft that can survive in contested airspace, perhaps directed by pilots in penetrating planes.

In addition, it wants all of its warfighting assets linked by a robust network so that each operator can benefit from the reconnaissance and kill capabilities of all the others, and any attrition of assets can be covered via redundancy in the system. And these assets would not be confined to air-breathing platforms — the network would stretch across multiple warfighting “domains,” including space and the electromagnetic spectrum. Electronic and cyber warfare would be ubiquitous in the high-end battlespace it envisions.

Meanwhile, at the low end of counter-terror and counter-insurgency operations, the service wants to acquire planes less costly than the F-35, perhaps turboprops rather than jets, that can deal with enemies who lack their own air forces or air defenses. So F-35 potentially ends up in a squeeze play between the lower-cost systems envisioned for addressing irregular threats and the higher-capability systems needed to address future near-peer competitors. Add in all the other stuff needed for space resilience, mobility, training and so on, and the F-35 program of record starts to look shaky.

Mr. Thompson’s analysis, therefore notes that the F-35 may well be an extremely fine aircraft, and he even notes the program as a success in spite of its own cumbersome nature. But here he expresses the greatest criticism to be towards the thinkers of America’s airborne fighting forces spending too much time in dreamland, and not enough time rooted in practicality:

There’s nothing wrong with planning for the future. It’s an essential facet of military preparedness. But the Air Force needs to be realistic about how frequently past forecasts have proven wrong, and how tight budget resources will likely be in the next decade. There probably will never be a penetrating counterair system due to changing technological, geopolitical and fiscal circumstances. There may not even be a next-generation bomber. The one option the service can count on is that there definitely will be an F-35.

The question is whether the Air Force will make the most of that option, and in the process enable its sister services and America’s allies to do likewise.

