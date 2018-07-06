Connect with us

Latest

News

Lavrov: Complete Iranian withdrawal from Syria unrealistic

Iran is a key part of the war on terror in Syria, and a major power in the region

Published

13 hours ago

on

343 Views

As the West and its key allies in the region, Israel and Saudi Arabia, insist upon Iran’s complete withdrawal from Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has declared that such a demand is absolutely unrealistic, citing that Iran is a key part of the war on terror in Syria, and a major power in the region during a meeting with Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Moscow yesterday. The meeting focused on the Syrian settlement and de-escalation zone in Southwest Syria.

Mehr News Agency reports:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov asserted that it is an unrealistic call to ask for Iran’s complete pullout from Syria. The Russian diplomatic chief made the remark during a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Moscow on Wednesday.

He described Iran as a bold regional player and an important powerful country of the region helping the war on terrorism in Syria.

Russia and Iran have provided crucial military support to Syrian legitimate government and the army of the war-torn country, helping them turn the tide in the war against terrorists financed by US and Saudi Arabia.

Also in the same meeting, Mr. Lavrov referred to the course of events in Syria and said “we primarily agreed to discuss today the progress in the Syrian settlement, with a special emphasis on the de-escalation zone in the southwest of Syria.”

“We note the continuation of useful contacts between our military and the military of Jordan and the United States, within the framework of the joint monitoring center for the southern Syrian de-escalation zone established in Amman,” highlighted the Russian top diplomat.

Israel has been clamouring for Iran’s withdrawal from Syria, even conducting military strikes against alleged Iranian forces inside Syrian territory. Meanwhile, Syrian forces have been liberating areas in southwest Syria within a de-escalation zone in response to aggression from terrorist forces within that zone which may have expected that they could act with impunity, perhaps assuming the support of the Americans, which never materialized. Syrian forces have been rapidly liberating numerous towns and villages in the area, freeing tens of thousands of civilians from the occupation of terrorist forces.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Comments

Latest

US Senate agrees with Hillary’s Intelligence Agency hoax that Russia meddled in elections (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 45.
Alex Christoforou

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 6, 2018

By

The US Senate Intelligence Committee released a report on the findings of the intelligence community on an investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the US presidential election of 2016.

The Senate Intelligence Committee upheld the conclusion of the intelligence community that Russia developed a “clear preference” for candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 election and sought to help him win the White House.

According to The Hill the assessment, announced in an unclassified summary released Tuesday, represents a direct repudiation of the committee’s counterpart in the House — and of President Trump himself, who has consistently rejected assertions that Moscow sought to bolster his candidacy through its election interference.

“The Committee has spent the last 16 months reviewing the sources, tradecraft and analytic work underpinning the Intelligence Community Assessment and sees no reason to dispute the conclusions,” said Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) said in a statement.

The so-called “intelligence community assessment,” or ICA, is a “sound intelligence production,” according the Senate panel.

“A body of reporting, to include different intelligence disciplines, open source reporting on Russian leadership policy preferences, and Russian media content, showed that Moscow sought to denigrate Secretary Clinton,” the unclassified summary reads.

The ICA relied not only on public Russian leadership commentary and state media reports, but also “a body of intelligence reporting to support the assessment that Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for Trump,” the committee found.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris explain why the Senate Intelligence Committee simply rubber stamped a report put together, not by the “intelligence community”, but by then Intelligence Chief James Clapper and a few hand picked analysts, which based their entire ‘Russia meddling’ allegation on the now debunked British spy dossier compiled by Christopher Steele, paid for by the DNC and Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile the “hacked” DNC server has never been investigated by a US intelligence agency, and has simply gone missing never to be found. Convenient for Hillary.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

For more debunking of the Senate’s pandering to the Clinton clan and the DC swamp read the post below via Jack Matlock: The “Intelligence Community,” “Russian Interference,” and Due Diligence.

Did the U.S. “Intelligence Community” judge that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election?

Most commentators seem to think so. Every news report I have read of the planned meeting of Presidents Trump and Putin in July refers to “Russian interference” as a fact and asks whether the matter will be discussed. Reports that President Putin denied involvement in the election are scoffed at, usually with a claim that the U.S. “intelligence community” proved Russian interference. In fact, the U.S. “intelligence community” has not done so. The intelligence community as a whole has not been tasked to make a judgment and some key members of that community did not participate in the report that is routinely cited as “proof” of “Russian interference.”

I spent the 35 years of my government service with a “top secret” clearance. When I reached the rank of ambassador and also worked as Special Assistant to the President for National Security, I also had clearances for “codeword” material. At that time, intelligence reports to the president relating to Soviet and European affairs were routed through me for comment. I developed at that time a “feel” for the strengths and weaknesses of the various American intelligence agencies. It is with that background that I read the January 6. 2017 report of three intelligence agencies: the CIA, FBI, and NSA.

This report is labeled “Intelligence Community Assessment,” but in fact it is not that. A report of the intelligence community in my day would include the input of all the relevant intelligence agencies and would reveal whether all agreed with the conclusions. Individual agencies did not hesitate to “take a footnote” or explain their position if they disagreed with a particular assessment. A report would not claim to be that of the “intelligence community” if any relevant agency was omitted.

The report states that it represents the findings of three intelligence agencies: CIA, FBI, and NSA, but even that is misleading in that it implies that there was a consensus of relevant analysts in these three agencies. In fact, the report was prepared by a group of analysts from the three agencies pre-selected by their directors, with the selection process generally overseen by James Clapper, then Director of National Intelligence (DNI). Clapper told the Senate in testimony May 8, 2017, that it was prepared by “two dozen or so analysts—hand-picked, seasoned experts from each of the contributing agencies.” If you can hand-pick the analysts, you can hand-pick the conclusions. The analysts selected would have understood what Director Clapper wanted since he made no secret of his views. Why would they endanger their careers by not delivering?

What should have struck any congressperson or reporter was that the procedure Clapper followed was the same as that used in 2003 to produce the report falsely claiming that Saddam Hussein had retained stocks of weapons of mass destruction. That should be worrisome enough to inspire questions, but that is not the only anomaly.

The DNI has under his aegis a National Intelligence Council whose officers can call any intelligence agency with relevant expertise to draft community assessments. It was created by Congress after 9/11 specifically to correct some of the flaws in intelligence collection revealed by 9/11. Director Clapper chose not to call on the NIC, which is curious since its duty is “to act as a bridge between the intelligence and policy communities.”

During my time in government, a judgment regarding national security would include reports from, as a minimum, the CIA, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), and the Bureau of Intelligence and Research (INR) of the State Department. The FBI was rarely, if ever, included unless the principal question concerned law enforcement within the United States. NSA might have provided some of the intelligence used by the other agencies but normally did not express an opinion regarding the substance of reports.

What did I notice when I read the January report? There was no mention of INR or DIA! The exclusion of DIA might be understandable since its mandate deals primarily with military forces, except that the report attributes some of the Russian activity to the GRU, Russian military intelligence. DIA, the Defense Intelligence Agency, is the U.S. intelligence organ most expert on the GRU. Did it concur with this attribution? The report doesn’t say.

The omission of INR is more glaring since a report on foreign political activity could not have been that of the U.S. intelligence community without its participation. After all, when it comes to assessments of foreign intentions and foreign political activity, the State Department’s intelligence service is by far the most knowledgeable and competent. In my day, it reported accurately on Gorbachev’s reforms when the CIA leaders were advising that Gorbachev had the same aims as his predecessors.

This is where due diligence comes in. The first question responsible journalists and politicians should have asked is “Why is INR not represented? Does it have a different opinion? If so, what is that opinion? Most likely the official answer would have been that this is “classified information.” But why should it be classified? If some agency heads come to a conclusion and choose (or are directed) to announce it publicly, doesn’t the public deserve to know that one of the key agencies has a different opinion?

The second question should have been directed at the CIA, NSA, and FBI: did all their analysts agree with these conclusions or were they divided in their conclusions? What was the reason behind hand-picking analysts and departing from the customary practice of enlisting analysts already in place and already responsible for following the issues involved?

As I was recently informed by a senior official, the State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence Research did, in fact, have a different opinion but was not allowed to express it. So the January report was not one of the “intelligence community,” but rather of three intelligence agencies, two of which have no responsibility or necessarily any competence to judge foreign intentions. The job of the FBI is to enforce federal law. The job of NSA is to intercept the communications of others and to protect ours. It is not staffed to assess the content of what is intercepted; that task is assumed by others, particularly the CIA, the DIA (if it is military) or the State Department’s INR (if it is political).

The second thing to remember is that reports of the intelligence agencies reflect the views of the heads of the agencies and are not necessarily a consensus of their analysts’ views. The heads of both the CIA and FBI are political appointments, while the NSA chief is a military officer; his agency is a collector of intelligence rather than an analyst of its import, except in the fields of cryptography and communications security.

One striking thing about the press coverage and Congressional discussion of the January report, and of subsequent statements by CIA, FBI, and NSA heads is that questions were never posed regarding the position of the State Department’s INR, or whether the analysts in the agencies cited were in total agreement with the conclusions.

Let’s put these questions aside for the moment and look at the report itself. On the first page of text, the following statement leapt to my attention:

We did not make an assessment of the impact that Russian activities had on the outcome of the 2016 election. The US Intelligence Community is charged with monitoring and assessing the intentions, capabilities, and actions of foreign actors; it does not analyze US political processes or US public opinion.

Now, how can one judge whether activity “interfered” with an election without assessing its impact? After all, if the activity had no impact on the outcome of the election, it could not be properly termed interference. This disclaimer, however, has not prevented journalists and politicians from citing the report as proof that “Russia interfered” in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

As for particulars, the report is full of assertion, innuendo, and description of “capabilities” but largely devoid of any evidence to substantiate its assertions. This is “explained” by claiming that much of the evidence is classified and cannot be disclosed without revealing sources and methods. The assertions are made with “high confidence” or occasionally, “moderate confidence.” Having read many intelligence reports I can tell you that if there is irrefutable evidence of something it will be stated as a fact. The use of the term “high confidence” is what most normal people would call “our best guess.” “Moderate confidence” means “some of our analysts think this might be true.”

Among the assertions are that a persona calling itself “Guccifer 2.0” is an instrument of the GRU, and that it hacked the emails on the Democratic National Committee’s computer and conveyed them to Wikileaks. What the report does not explain is that it is easy for a hacker or foreign intelligence service to leave a false trail. In fact, a program developed by CIA with NSA assistance to do just that has been leaked and published.

Retired senior NSA technical experts have examined the “Guccifer 2.0” data on the web and have concluded that “Guccifer 2.0’s” data did not involve a hack across the web but was locally downloaded. Further, the data had been tampered with and manipulated, leading to the conclusion that “Guccifer 2.0” is a total fabrication.

The report’s assertions regarding the supply of the DNC emails to Wikileaks are dubious, but its final statement in this regard is important: “Disclosures through WikiLeaks did not contain any evident forgeries.” In other words, what was disclosed was the truth! So, Russians are accused of “degrading our democracy” by revealing that the DNC was trying to fix the nomination of a particular candidate rather than allowing the primaries and state caucuses to run their course. I had always thought that transparency is consistent with democratic values. Apparently those who think that the truth can degrade democracy have a rather bizarre—to put it mildly–concept of democracy.

Most people, hearing that it is a “fact” that “Russia” interfered in our election must think that Russian government agents hacked into vote counting machines and switched votes to favor a particular candidate. This, indeed, would be scary, and would justify the most painful sanctions. But this is the one thing that the “intelligence” report of January 6, 2017, states did not happen. Here is what it said: “DHS [the Department of Homeland Security] assesses that the types of systems Russian actors targeted or compromised were not involved in vote tallying.”

This is an important statement by an agency that is empowered to assess the impact of foreign activity on the United States. Why was it not consulted regarding other aspects of the study? Or—was it in fact consulted and refused to endorse the findings? Another obvious question any responsible journalist or competent politician should have asked.

Prominent American journalists and politicians seized upon this shabby, politically motivated, report as proof of “Russian interference” in the U.S. election without even the pretense of due diligence. They have objectively acted as co-conspirators in an effort to block any improvement in relations with Russia, even though cooperation with Russia to deal with common dangers is vital to both countries.

This is only part of the story of how, without good reason, U.S.-Russian relations have become dangerously confrontational. God willin and the crick don’t rise, I’ll be musing about other aspects soon.

Thanks to Ray McGovern and Bill Binney for their research assistance.

Jack F. Matlock, Jr.
Booneville, Tennessee
June 29, 2018

Continue Reading

Latest

Iranian President says European proposal ‘only contains general commitments’

The Europeans seem to be all talk and no show

Published

6 hours ago

on

July 6, 2018

By

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has repeatedly declared that Iran will remain committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as long as the European signatories can compensate for America’s withdrawal from the accord. The Europeans have put on that they are keen to see the plan succeed and have repeatedly sworn their commitment to the deal, but have yet to bring any concrete or specific plans on how this can and will be accomplished to the table.

Rouhani got on the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron over the matter wherein the German and French leaders expressed that negotiations and dialogue need to continue in the direction of finding an agreed upon solution to suit all parties. That’s the line that was pushed back in May when Trump withdrew America’s participation in the JCPOA and reinstated sanctions on the Middle Eastern nation, and remains to this day.

In the wake of Trump’s action, American sanctions and threats thereof are impacting the settlement of transactions of businesses operating in Iran as well as the export of oil, which America is on a crusade to hinder as much as possible, demanding that all trade partners and allies quit their imports of Iranian oil by November 4th or be subject to secondary sanctions emanating from Washington. That situation persists, and Rouhani wants to see something with meaningful and specific terms and commitments materialize in order for the JCPOA to provide some sort of tangible benefit to Iran.

Press-TV reports:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says Tehran will continue cooperation with Europe in their multilateral nuclear deal if the remaining parties to the landmark accord can meet Tehran’s expectations during their upcoming ministerial meeting.

Foreign ministers of Iran and the five remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are scheduled to meet in the Austrian capital Vienna on Friday to discuss ways of maintaining the international accord after the US’ withdrawal.

In a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday night, Rouhani noted that the US withdrawal from the JCPOA has caused some problems in economic areas, banking transactions and oil sector for the foreign companies which have made investment in Iran, making them reluctant about continuing their operations in the country.

Rouhani described a package proposed by Germany, France and the UK with regard to their future plan on how to fulfill their obligations under the JCPOA as “disappointing” and noted that there was no action plan or “a clear method in the proposed package for the continuation of cooperation and, similar to the previous EU statements, it only contained general commitments.”

Merkel explained that the European countries’ package pointed to the general principles at this stage, noting that negotiations should continue over the details.

The German chancellor underlined Europe’s determination to remain in the nuclear deal, adding that negotiations should continue with patience.

Since US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the historic nuclear deal, European countries have been scrambling to ensure that Iran gets enough economic benefits to persuade it to stay in the deal.

In another phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday night, Rouhani described Paris’ efforts to save the nuclear deal as “positive” but noted that “Europe’s proposed package for keeping up cooperation in the JCPOA does not meet all our expectations.”

The Iranian president expressed hope that the Friday session of the foreign ministers of the remaining JCPOA signatories — Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany — would meet Iran’s demands for staying in the deal.

Rouhani pointed to the recent financial and banking problems caused for some European companies operating in Iranian projects following the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and said Tehran expects Europe to offer a transparent action plan with a timeline which can compensate the risks caused by the US exit.

Macron, for his part, underlined France’s commitment to the JCPOA and stressed the need for continuation of cooperation and dialogue to keep the nuclear deal in place.

The French president expressed hope that the Friday meeting could create a desirable balance between the political and economic issues for further cooperation.

Also on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged all the remaining parties to Iran’s nuclear deal to stay in the agreement.

Speaking at a news conference in Vienna on Tuesday, Wang described the scheduled ministerial meeting as “necessary.”

“I am sure that we will send a united, determined and strong signal and confirm that we as treaty members will hold on to the deal,” he said.

Earlier this month, experts from the six countries held a meeting behind closed doors in Tehran on the fate of the Iran deal.

A Joint Commission meeting had also been held at the level of deputy foreign ministers in Vienne in late May.

Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement, which was reached between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China – plus Germany in 2015.

Trump also said he would reinstate US nuclear sanctions on Iran and impose “the highest level” of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

Under the JCPOA, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.

The remaining parties have vowed to stay in the accord.

Friday, a meeting for the foreign ministers of the signatories to the JCPOA will meet in Austria to work out what is hoped will be that sort of tangible solution to evolve this issue from a conceptual stage to something concrete and actionable. Up until this point, with Europe fielding literally one crisis after another since Trump’s withdrawal from the JCPOA, efforts to accomplish something in this regard have been somewhat retarded and consisting of generic commitments to eventually work something out. Maybe Friday’s meeting will save the JCPOA, and provide an answer to Washington on how its threats are to be received by some of its chief European allies.

Continue Reading

Latest

Austria and Germany debate migrant matters

Who is going to take them becomes the next big question

Published

8 hours ago

on

July 6, 2018

By

Ahead of a meeting between the interior ministers of Austria, Italy, and Germany over how to handle the migration matter, Germany’s interior minister, Horst Seehofer has embarked on a journey to Vienna to get the conversation going with the Austrians.

Seehofer has just come out of a batch of meetings with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel over migration, nearly costing her the unity of the governing coalition and her position. Merkel had also just emerged from a series of meetings with EU leaders over the same matter, in hopes of achieving both the security of her coalition as well as establishing some sort of ‘European solution’.

That ‘European solution’ was to make accepting migrants a voluntary thing for EU members, abolishing a quota system that had been in place to the objection of various member states, and the establishing of reception centers to better handle the flow of incoming migrants. To deal with secondary migration, the prospect of deferring migrants back to their first point of entry was positioned as a way of cutting down on the burden of some countries.

For countries that wish to no longer accommodate migrants, this is great news, now they no longer have to take in any more migrants, and they can ship out all the migrants that initially filed for asylum back to that location, meaning that they can deport them and thus make them someone else’s problem. This is Austria’s chief concern as they not only want to close down the mediterranean route, therefore stopping the flow of incoming migrants, but they also don’t want to take in migrants that Germany refuses.

Germany and Austria both agree that the Mediterranean migrant route needs to be closed off, but the matter of what to do with the migrants that they don’t want remains a problem, and that situation is where Germany and Austria are setting the framework for the upcoming meeting on how to implement these policies.

Deutsche Welle reports:

Horst Seehofer and Austria’s Sebastian Kurz want to close a key route for immigrants and refugees arriving from the Mediterranean. Representatives from Austria, Germany and Italy will discuss the plan next week.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer traveled to Austria on Thursday to discuss a common approach to dealing with an issue that has been vexing EU nations for the past three years: migration.

Although it was clear from the beginning that no final deal would be struck in Vienna, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his interior minister, Herbert Kickl, agreed that Austria could not be held responsible for immigrants and refugees denied entry to Germany after traveling to the alpine country via Greece or Italy.

Seehofer made that clear, declaring: “Neither now, nor in the future will we make Austria responsible for Italy and Greece’s obligations. That was not my intention today, nor will it be in the future.”

The men also stated their desire to close the so-called southern route as a means of limiting influx to northern Europe from the Mediterranean.

Go back to where you came from

A hardliner from Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU), Seehofer has caused trouble of late for Chancellor Angela Merkel of late with his tough stance on immigration.

Chancellor Kurz had previously voiced concern for Seehofer’s plan to erect so-called transit centers at the German-Austrian border, the result of which could be large numbers of asylum seekers amassing in Austria.

Seehofer’s proposal, which has directly threatened Merkel’s ruling coalition, is to use the transit centers as a base from which to deport migrants back to the countries in which they first registered. Those migrants not registered will not be admitted into the camps but rather sent directly back to the border, meaning Austria.

That plan was agreed to in a compromise between the CDU and its CSU sister party late Monday night. However, its implementation is contingent upon approval by the center-left Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), which is partnered with the CDU/CSU in Germany’s coalition government. The SPD voiced clear opposition to the idea during coalition talks as the new German government was being formed earlier this year and has reiterated that stance during the CDU/CSU inter-party wrangling of the past several weeks.

The result of such transit centers could be a domino effect in which Austria would be forced to close its border to Italy and Slovenia to keep migrants out of the country. Austrian Vice Chancellor Christian Strache (FPÖ) recently proclaimed that his government would, “Certainly not accept a solution that burdened Austria.”

Stopping the flow

The Vienna meetings were billed as a prelude to another meeting next week between the interior ministers of Austria, Germany and Italy in the Austrian town of Innsbruck. Kurz said the aim of the Innsbruck summit would be to, “establish measures to close the Mediterranean route.” He emphasized that migration to Europe along the southern route must be stopped.

The German interior minister acknowledged that Berlin has yet to reach any consensus agreements with EU countries that would be required to take back migrants denied asylum and that doing so would require, “difficult negotiations.” The level of difficulty was on display Thursday in Berlin when Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban flatly rejected the idea that his country would be required to take back migrants from Germany while meeting with Chancellor Merkel.

This is one area that still threatens the unity of the bloc, even though the rules on taking in migrants have been loosened up Union wide, the matter of how to get rid of them without getting into a battle with other states over who is going to take them becomes the next big issue. This is why Italy needs to be brought into the picture, because Italy is oftentimes the first point of entry for many migrants, and therefore would be liable to assume the many migrants in Germany, Austria, or elsewhere which are currently host to those migrants which migrated to those countries after entering Europe through Italy.

Following Italy’s recent controversial election cycle, fears abounded that Italy could threaten the Union should it elect to withdraw therefrom over the migration matter, together with their ill disposition over certain economic matters. Now, even after the EU summit on the matter, the migrant issue could still provide that same threat, that is if other bloc members insist on deporting large numbers of their migrants back to Italy. Italy, however, has declared that it will not accept even one more and is even turning away vessels loaded with African migrants. Austria doesn’t want Germany’s migrants, and Italy certainly doesn’t want them, or any migrants from any other EU member, which raises the question on how Germany and Austria think they’re going to deport asylum seekers who aren’t yet registered for asylum in their countries?

Continue Reading
Advertisement

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement
Advertisements
Advertisement
Advertisements

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!

Trending