New poll shows the world is questioning Trump’s leadership ability

A new study from Pew Research polled 40,000 people in 37 nations and found that Donald Trump’s presidency has had a “major impact on how the world sees the United States”.

Three quarters of those polled had little to no faith in the U.S. president doing the right thing for world affairs compared to an unimpressive 22 percent who have a great deal of confidence in him. Broken down on a country by country basis, majorities of respondents in Israel and Russia were confident about Trump’s leadership abilities but nearly every other nation displayed a high degree of skepticism.

Across the board, Obama’s perfomance on the world stage is generally held in higher regard than Trump’s. People were polled at the end of Obama’s eight-year term and 88 percent of Germans, 83 percent of Canadians and 79 percent of people in the UK were satisfied with his global leadership. When asked about Trump’s presidency, on the other hand, only 11 percent of Germans and 22 percent of those in Canada and the UK had faith in his global leadership.

